Last updated August 28 2019 at 11:14 PM

1106 W 6th ST

1106 West 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1106 West 6th Street, Austin, TX 78703
Clarksville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Location, Location, Location! Eclectic remodeled condo of architectural interest in the Clarksville historic district*Unique spot in downtown, right on 6th Street at Baylor tucked into the trees. Just steps to Whole Foods, Waterloo, Amy's, Ztejas + vibrant downtown. First level entry, open layout w/wood floors, granite tops + bar seating. One bedroom loft w/ private bath, walk-in closet + two balconies. Fully Furnished* Back porch has fenced area*1 covered reserved parking #11. $2500 if only 6 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 W 6th ST have any available units?
1106 W 6th ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 W 6th ST have?
Some of 1106 W 6th ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 W 6th ST currently offering any rent specials?
1106 W 6th ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 W 6th ST pet-friendly?
No, 1106 W 6th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1106 W 6th ST offer parking?
Yes, 1106 W 6th ST offers parking.
Does 1106 W 6th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 W 6th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 W 6th ST have a pool?
No, 1106 W 6th ST does not have a pool.
Does 1106 W 6th ST have accessible units?
No, 1106 W 6th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 W 6th ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1106 W 6th ST has units with dishwashers.
