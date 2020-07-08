11027 Watchful Fox Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/55884e2054 ---- Spacious & move in ready home in serene tucked away South Austin neighborhood. Gleaming low maintenance flooring on living & dining. Kitchen boasts newer stainless appliances. Relax, unwind in loft upstairs. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms ensure cool ventilation on warm Texas summers. Master BR has a huge walk-in closet & separate tub & shower. Shady front & back yard. Bike, hike or jog to Mary Moore park. Attached double-car garage. Fenced backyard w/ beautiful oak trees. Desirable School District. Right down the road from Evangeline, close to shopping and dining. Available Now. $1750Deposit/Move in processing $1750 rent. Pet fee $250 per pet, one time on move in. $20 per month pet rent per pet. AC filter change service included in the rent!