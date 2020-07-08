11027 Watchful Fox Dr

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/55884e2054 ---- Spacious & move in ready home in serene tucked away South Austin neighborhood. Gleaming low maintenance flooring on living & dining. Kitchen boasts newer stainless appliances. Relax, unwind in loft upstairs. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms ensure cool ventilation on warm Texas summers. Master BR has a huge walk-in closet & separate tub & shower. Shady front & back yard. Bike, hike or jog to Mary Moore park. Attached double-car garage. Fenced backyard w/ beautiful oak trees. Desirable School District. Right down the road from Evangeline, close to shopping and dining. Available Now. $1750Deposit/Move in processing $1750 rent. Pet fee $250 per pet, one time on move in. $20 per month pet rent per pet. AC filter change service included in the rent!