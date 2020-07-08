All apartments in Austin
11027 Watchful Fox Dr

11027 Watchful Fox Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11027 Watchful Fox Drive, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/55884e2054 ---- Spacious & move in ready home in serene tucked away South Austin neighborhood. Gleaming low maintenance flooring on living & dining. Kitchen boasts newer stainless appliances. Relax, unwind in loft upstairs. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms ensure cool ventilation on warm Texas summers. Master BR has a huge walk-in closet & separate tub & shower. Shady front & back yard. Bike, hike or jog to Mary Moore park. Attached double-car garage. Fenced backyard w/ beautiful oak trees. Desirable School District. Right down the road from Evangeline, close to shopping and dining. Available Now. $1750Deposit/Move in processing $1750 rent. Pet fee $250 per pet, one time on move in. $20 per month pet rent per pet. AC filter change service included in the rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11027 Watchful Fox Dr have any available units?
11027 Watchful Fox Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11027 Watchful Fox Dr have?
Some of 11027 Watchful Fox Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11027 Watchful Fox Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11027 Watchful Fox Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11027 Watchful Fox Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11027 Watchful Fox Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11027 Watchful Fox Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11027 Watchful Fox Dr offers parking.
Does 11027 Watchful Fox Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11027 Watchful Fox Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11027 Watchful Fox Dr have a pool?
No, 11027 Watchful Fox Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11027 Watchful Fox Dr have accessible units?
No, 11027 Watchful Fox Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11027 Watchful Fox Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11027 Watchful Fox Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

