- fresh interior paint - pre engineered wood floors in all rooms except wet areas - 18 x 18 tile in kitchen and main bath - recent door hardware and light fixtures / all new baseboards - jacuzzi tub in master bath with separate shower - walk in closet in master bath - ceiling fans in all bedrooms
Deposit : 1850 Pet Deposit : $300 for first pet and $100 additional pet Rental Rate : 1850
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11021 Mint Julep Dr have any available units?
11021 Mint Julep Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11021 Mint Julep Dr have?
Some of 11021 Mint Julep Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11021 Mint Julep Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11021 Mint Julep Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11021 Mint Julep Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11021 Mint Julep Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11021 Mint Julep Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11021 Mint Julep Dr offers parking.
Does 11021 Mint Julep Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11021 Mint Julep Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11021 Mint Julep Dr have a pool?
No, 11021 Mint Julep Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11021 Mint Julep Dr have accessible units?
No, 11021 Mint Julep Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11021 Mint Julep Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11021 Mint Julep Dr has units with dishwashers.