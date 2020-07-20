All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 13 2019 at 6:34 AM

11021 Mint Julep Dr

11021 Mint Julep Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11021 Mint Julep Drive, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
- fresh interior paint
- pre engineered wood floors in all rooms except wet areas
- 18 x 18 tile in kitchen and main bath
- recent door hardware and light fixtures / all new baseboards
- jacuzzi tub in master bath with separate shower
- walk in closet in master bath
- ceiling fans in all bedrooms

Deposit : 1850
Pet Deposit : $300 for first pet and $100 additional pet
Rental Rate : 1850

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11021 Mint Julep Dr have any available units?
11021 Mint Julep Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11021 Mint Julep Dr have?
Some of 11021 Mint Julep Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11021 Mint Julep Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11021 Mint Julep Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11021 Mint Julep Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11021 Mint Julep Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11021 Mint Julep Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11021 Mint Julep Dr offers parking.
Does 11021 Mint Julep Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11021 Mint Julep Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11021 Mint Julep Dr have a pool?
No, 11021 Mint Julep Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11021 Mint Julep Dr have accessible units?
No, 11021 Mint Julep Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11021 Mint Julep Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11021 Mint Julep Dr has units with dishwashers.
