Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Live in one of East Austin's hottest locations! Updated but all of the original charm is still reflected in this 1940's home. This home has so much character and is in a fantastic neighborhood. This home is ready for you to move in. It is available now, but will not last long. Minutes from Town Lake, Govalle Park, hike & bike trails & rock climbing wall. Call today to schedule your private showing,