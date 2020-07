Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

This is a 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom home on a quiet street in the desirable Connelly’s Crossing neighborhood. Close to Samsung with easy access to I35 and downtown. Master suite is on the main level of the house and features a walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub, and granite countertops. Upstairs includes 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a nice flex space ideal for a game room or playroom. 2 car garage and fenced in backyard.

