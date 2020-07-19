11013 Casitas DR

Amenities

Beautiful home perfect for a family that's zoned to lauded Leander ISD. Recently installed carpet on 8/29! Fresh coat of paint on 8/27! Come see this magnificent home with views of the Avery Ranch golf course from the second floor game room. Entertain with an open floor layout containing granite countertop kitchen with a big center island connecting to a large living room with hardwood floors, full bath and bedroom with laminate flooring on main level. Retreat upstairs in large master and game room!