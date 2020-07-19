All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 11013 Casitas DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11013 Casitas DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11013 Casitas DR

11013 Casitas Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11013 Casitas Dr, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
Beautiful home perfect for a family that's zoned to lauded Leander ISD. Recently installed carpet on 8/29! Fresh coat of paint on 8/27! Come see this magnificent home with views of the Avery Ranch golf course from the second floor game room. Entertain with an open floor layout containing granite countertop kitchen with a big center island connecting to a large living room with hardwood floors, full bath and bedroom with laminate flooring on main level. Retreat upstairs in large master and game room!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11013 Casitas DR have any available units?
11013 Casitas DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11013 Casitas DR have?
Some of 11013 Casitas DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11013 Casitas DR currently offering any rent specials?
11013 Casitas DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11013 Casitas DR pet-friendly?
No, 11013 Casitas DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11013 Casitas DR offer parking?
No, 11013 Casitas DR does not offer parking.
Does 11013 Casitas DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11013 Casitas DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11013 Casitas DR have a pool?
No, 11013 Casitas DR does not have a pool.
Does 11013 Casitas DR have accessible units?
No, 11013 Casitas DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11013 Casitas DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11013 Casitas DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pointe 360
6804 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78750
The Plaza at Windsor Hills
9601 Middle Fiskville Rd
Austin, TX 78753
Trio
2317 S Pleasant Valley Rd
Austin, TX 78741
Menlo at Mueller
6855 E Highway 290
Austin, TX 78723
The Copeland
2511 West Braker Lane
Austin, TX 78758
Toscana
13355 N US Hwy 183
Austin, TX 78750
South Lamar Village
3505 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Radius on Grove
2301 Grove Blvd
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin