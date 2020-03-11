All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 11012 Prairie Dove Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11012 Prairie Dove Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11012 Prairie Dove Circle

11012 Prairie Dove Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11012 Prairie Dove Circle, Austin, TX 78758
Gracywoods

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Home in 78758! - AGENTS: Contact PM Dept at 512-795-4427 or Rent@HindsiteAustin.com for up to date info. See Documents for HS Leasing Requirements and Criteria. $150 of Pet Deposit is Non-Refundable. See Agent for lease invoice submission.*Nice home that is conveniently located near domain, employers and short distance to highways. Large living space. Kitchen area has pass through into living room giving it open feel. Nice sized rooms. Updates to master bath. Good yard.

(RLNE4655991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11012 Prairie Dove Circle have any available units?
11012 Prairie Dove Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 11012 Prairie Dove Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11012 Prairie Dove Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11012 Prairie Dove Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 11012 Prairie Dove Circle is pet friendly.
Does 11012 Prairie Dove Circle offer parking?
No, 11012 Prairie Dove Circle does not offer parking.
Does 11012 Prairie Dove Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11012 Prairie Dove Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11012 Prairie Dove Circle have a pool?
No, 11012 Prairie Dove Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11012 Prairie Dove Circle have accessible units?
No, 11012 Prairie Dove Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11012 Prairie Dove Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11012 Prairie Dove Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11012 Prairie Dove Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 11012 Prairie Dove Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Walnut Creek
8038 Exchange Dr
Austin, TX 78754
Village Oaks
10926 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Lincoln Oaks
11700 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Volume 4
2709 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
Ovation
2425 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
West Lake Vistas
7201 Ranch Road 2222
Austin, TX 78730
Verde Apartments
2310 Wickersham Ln
Austin, TX 78741
Camden Lamar Heights
5400 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78751

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin