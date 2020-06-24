1101 Altum Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Beautiful Modern Home in the Heart of East Austin! This energy efficient 3/2 home has an open and bright floorplan. Concrete & bamboo flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting & stainless steel appliances. Living room open to private yard & patio. Kitchen open to living room, perfect for entertaining! Refrigerator/washer/dryer included! Master bedroom downstairs! Walking distance to Govalle Park and Walnut Creek Trail. Lawn care included! Available NOW! *Resident must use ATT for internet/cable.*