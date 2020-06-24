All apartments in Austin
Austin, TX
1101 Altum Street
Last updated April 12 2019 at 4:04 AM

1101 Altum Street

1101 Altum Street · No Longer Available
Location

1101 Altum Street, Austin, TX 78721
Johnston Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful Modern Home in the Heart of East Austin! This energy efficient 3/2 home has an open and bright floorplan. Concrete & bamboo flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting & stainless steel appliances. Living room open to private yard & patio. Kitchen open to living room, perfect for entertaining! Refrigerator/washer/dryer included! Master bedroom downstairs! Walking distance to Govalle Park and Walnut Creek Trail. Lawn care included! Available NOW! *Resident must use ATT for internet/cable.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Altum Street have any available units?
1101 Altum Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 Altum Street have?
Some of 1101 Altum Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Altum Street currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Altum Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Altum Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 Altum Street is pet friendly.
Does 1101 Altum Street offer parking?
Yes, 1101 Altum Street offers parking.
Does 1101 Altum Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1101 Altum Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Altum Street have a pool?
No, 1101 Altum Street does not have a pool.
Does 1101 Altum Street have accessible units?
No, 1101 Altum Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Altum Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 Altum Street has units with dishwashers.
