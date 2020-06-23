11007 Jordan Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

**Video Walk-through Tour: https://youtu.be/KOyqviv4Zoc **



Beautifully remodeled spacious home moments away from the Domain and major highways! The property includes renovations to the kitchen, bathrooms, landscapes, and more! Large fenced in back yard with an incredible outdoor screened-in seating area. Great sized bedrooms, open living area with fireplace and hard surface flooring! This updated property is move-in ready and waiting for its new tenants now.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Attached Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: North Austin

YEAR BUILT: 1978



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Highly desirable neighborhood!

- Remodeled and move-in ready!

- Large covered/enclosed seating area outside.

- Large shaded and private back yard, perfect for entertaining

- Washer/Dryer hook-ups

- Two-car Garage



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No smoking on the property

- NO PETS ALLOWED

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



