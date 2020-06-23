All apartments in Austin
Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:04 PM

11007 Jordan Lane

11007 Jordan Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11007 Jordan Lane, Austin, TX 78758
Gracywoods

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**Video Walk-through Tour: https://youtu.be/KOyqviv4Zoc **

Beautifully remodeled spacious home moments away from the Domain and major highways! The property includes renovations to the kitchen, bathrooms, landscapes, and more! Large fenced in back yard with an incredible outdoor screened-in seating area. Great sized bedrooms, open living area with fireplace and hard surface flooring! This updated property is move-in ready and waiting for its new tenants now.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Attached Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: North Austin
YEAR BUILT: 1978

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Highly desirable neighborhood!
- Remodeled and move-in ready!
- Large covered/enclosed seating area outside.
- Large shaded and private back yard, perfect for entertaining
- Washer/Dryer hook-ups
- Two-car Garage

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No smoking on the property
- NO PETS ALLOWED
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Central Air, Deck, Dining Room, Fireplace (Gas), Garage (2 car), Newly Remodeled, Tile Floor, W/D Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11007 Jordan Lane have any available units?
11007 Jordan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11007 Jordan Lane have?
Some of 11007 Jordan Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11007 Jordan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11007 Jordan Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11007 Jordan Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11007 Jordan Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11007 Jordan Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11007 Jordan Lane offers parking.
Does 11007 Jordan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11007 Jordan Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11007 Jordan Lane have a pool?
No, 11007 Jordan Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11007 Jordan Lane have accessible units?
No, 11007 Jordan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11007 Jordan Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11007 Jordan Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
