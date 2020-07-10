11001 Roderick Lawson

Amenities

Come explore this very well kept home. You are only minutes away from your favorite restaurants, grocery shopping, and retail stores. This area is an up and coming area of Austin. Enjoy the convenience of a big city without living in a big city. This two story home features an open concept floor plan with the spacious kitchen over looking the dining area and living room. Bring your chef's hat this kitchen is designed for the chef of the home. The second story of the home features a second living are with access to all three bedrooms. This one want last long be the first to view and experience what this home has to offer.