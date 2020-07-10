All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 11001 Roderick Lawson.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11001 Roderick Lawson
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11001 Roderick Lawson

11001 Roderick Lawson Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11001 Roderick Lawson Lane, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Come explore this very well kept home. You are only minutes away from your favorite restaurants, grocery shopping, and retail stores. This area is an up and coming area of Austin. Enjoy the convenience of a big city without living in a big city. This two story home features an open concept floor plan with the spacious kitchen over looking the dining area and living room. Bring your chef's hat this kitchen is designed for the chef of the home. The second story of the home features a second living are with access to all three bedrooms. This one want last long be the first to view and experience what this home has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11001 Roderick Lawson have any available units?
11001 Roderick Lawson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 11001 Roderick Lawson currently offering any rent specials?
11001 Roderick Lawson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11001 Roderick Lawson pet-friendly?
No, 11001 Roderick Lawson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11001 Roderick Lawson offer parking?
No, 11001 Roderick Lawson does not offer parking.
Does 11001 Roderick Lawson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11001 Roderick Lawson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11001 Roderick Lawson have a pool?
No, 11001 Roderick Lawson does not have a pool.
Does 11001 Roderick Lawson have accessible units?
No, 11001 Roderick Lawson does not have accessible units.
Does 11001 Roderick Lawson have units with dishwashers?
No, 11001 Roderick Lawson does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11001 Roderick Lawson have units with air conditioning?
No, 11001 Roderick Lawson does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI on Aldrich
2401 Aldrich St
Austin, TX 78723
San Marin
3625 Duval Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Bell Quarry Hill
7000 Convict Hill Rd
Austin, TX 78749
Gallery at Domain
11119 Alterra Parkway
Austin, TX 78758
Trio
2317 S Pleasant Valley Rd
Austin, TX 78741
E6
2400 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
Short Hills North
8033 Gessner Dr
Austin, TX 78753
404 Rio Grande
404 Rio Grande St
Austin, TX 78701

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin