10925 Sly Beaver

Amenities

Welcome home to this spacious 2-Story 4 bed/3 Bath in esteemed Pioneer Crossing! Large 2-Story living room with hardwood flooring! Open kitchen with granite counter-tops/stainless steel appliances! 1 bedroom/1 bath downstairs! Upstairs features 2 bedrooms on one side, walkway to Massive master on the other! Huge walk-in closet! Master bath includes garden tub, separate glass shower, and double vanity! Private fully fenced-in yard! Covered back porch! 2-Car Garage! Gorgeous HOA Community!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 3

PARKING: Attached Garage/Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Pioneer Crossing

YEAR BUILT: 2013



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Grand Living Room!

- Hard surface floors in main living areas/Kitchen!

- Granite counters and tile back-splash

- Huge master suite with walk in closet

- Master bath with soaking tub and walk in shower

- Attached Garage for parking

- Fully Fenced back yard with covered patio!

- HOA Community Amenities!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



