All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 10925 Sly Beaver.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
10925 Sly Beaver
Last updated May 3 2019 at 1:25 AM

10925 Sly Beaver

10925 Sly Beaver Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10925 Sly Beaver Drive, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to this spacious 2-Story 4 bed/3 Bath in esteemed Pioneer Crossing! Large 2-Story living room with hardwood flooring! Open kitchen with granite counter-tops/stainless steel appliances! 1 bedroom/1 bath downstairs! Upstairs features 2 bedrooms on one side, walkway to Massive master on the other! Huge walk-in closet! Master bath includes garden tub, separate glass shower, and double vanity! Private fully fenced-in yard! Covered back porch! 2-Car Garage! Gorgeous HOA Community!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 3
PARKING: Attached Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Pioneer Crossing
YEAR BUILT: 2013

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Grand Living Room!
- Hard surface floors in main living areas/Kitchen!
- Granite counters and tile back-splash
- Huge master suite with walk in closet
- Master bath with soaking tub and walk in shower
- Attached Garage for parking
- Fully Fenced back yard with covered patio!
- HOA Community Amenities!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Central Air, Hardwood Floor, Tile Floor, Stainless Steel Appliances, Fenced Yard (Full), HOA Community, W/D Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10925 Sly Beaver have any available units?
10925 Sly Beaver doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10925 Sly Beaver have?
Some of 10925 Sly Beaver's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10925 Sly Beaver currently offering any rent specials?
10925 Sly Beaver is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10925 Sly Beaver pet-friendly?
Yes, 10925 Sly Beaver is pet friendly.
Does 10925 Sly Beaver offer parking?
Yes, 10925 Sly Beaver offers parking.
Does 10925 Sly Beaver have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10925 Sly Beaver does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10925 Sly Beaver have a pool?
No, 10925 Sly Beaver does not have a pool.
Does 10925 Sly Beaver have accessible units?
No, 10925 Sly Beaver does not have accessible units.
Does 10925 Sly Beaver have units with dishwashers?
No, 10925 Sly Beaver does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI on Aldrich
2401 Aldrich St
Austin, TX 78723
Oaks at Techridge
14000 The Lakes Blvd
Austin, TX 78660
High Oaks Apartment Homes
11028 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Lincoln Oaks
11700 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Bell Four Points
11210 FM 2222
Austin, TX 78730
Seven
615 W 7th St
Austin, TX 78701
Walnut Park
12101 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Belara Austin
1500 Crossing Pl
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin