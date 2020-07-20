10925 Sly Beaver

Amenities
Welcome home to this spacious 2-Story 4 bed/3 Bath in esteemed Pioneer Crossing! Large 2-Story living room with hardwood flooring! Open kitchen with granite counter-tops/stainless steel appliances! 1 bedroom/1 bath downstairs! Upstairs features 2 bedrooms on one side, walkway to Massive master on the other! Huge walk-in closet! Master bath includes garden tub, separate glass shower, and double vanity! Private fully fenced-in yard! Covered back porch! 2-Car Garage! Gorgeous HOA Community!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 3
PARKING: Attached Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Pioneer Crossing
YEAR BUILT: 2013
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Grand Living Room!
- Hard surface floors in main living areas/Kitchen!
- Granite counters and tile back-splash
- Huge master suite with walk in closet
- Master bath with soaking tub and walk in shower
- Attached Garage for parking
- Fully Fenced back yard with covered patio!
- HOA Community Amenities!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: Central Air, Hardwood Floor, Tile Floor, Stainless Steel Appliances, Fenced Yard (Full), HOA Community, W/D Hookups