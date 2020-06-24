10834 Redmond

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3/2/2 in Circle C! Two liv areas, formal din & open kitchen. Great master bed with an additional seating area attached, walk in closet & large master bath with separate shower and jetted tub. Large shade trees. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.