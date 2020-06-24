All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

10834 Redmond

10834 Redmond Road · No Longer Available
Location

10834 Redmond Road, Austin, TX 78739
Circle C Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3/2/2 in Circle C! Two liv areas, formal din & open kitchen. Great master bed with an additional seating area attached, walk in closet & large master bath with separate shower and jetted tub. Large shade trees. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10834 Redmond have any available units?
10834 Redmond doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10834 Redmond have?
Some of 10834 Redmond's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10834 Redmond currently offering any rent specials?
10834 Redmond is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10834 Redmond pet-friendly?
No, 10834 Redmond is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 10834 Redmond offer parking?
Yes, 10834 Redmond offers parking.
Does 10834 Redmond have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10834 Redmond does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10834 Redmond have a pool?
No, 10834 Redmond does not have a pool.
Does 10834 Redmond have accessible units?
No, 10834 Redmond does not have accessible units.
Does 10834 Redmond have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10834 Redmond has units with dishwashers.
