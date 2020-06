10820 Gonzales Ranger Pass

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

THIS NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME IS LOCATED WITHIN AUSTIN CITY LIMITS AND IS A SPECTACULAR 1.5 STORY HOME WITH AN OPEN FLOORPLAN AND VAULTED CEILING DOWNSTAIRS. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS DOWNSTAIRS AND A FULL BEDROOM, FULL BATHROOM AND GAMEROOM UPSTAIRS. THE OPEN KITCHEN HAS STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, RECESSED CAN LIGHTS & A GENEROUS ISLAND. GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING GUESTS & SPENDING QUALITY FAMILY TIME. THE SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM SUITE HAS A 5 FT SHOWER, QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS & A HUGE WALK IN CLOSET. LOCATED IN THE ESTABLISHED COMMUNITY OF PIONEER CROSSING WITH COMMUNITY WALKING TRAILS, A SPARKLING POOL AND A PLAYSCAPE. LOCATED CLOSE TO MAJOR EMPLOYERS LIKE GM, DELL, IBM AND SAMSUNG. 4 MILES FROM HEB, 10 MILES FROM UT AUSTIN, 11 MILES FROM DOWNTOWN AUSTIN, 7 MILES TO THE DOMAIN FOR UPSCALE SHOPPING, DINING & RECREATION. ALSO WITHIN 4 MILES YOU WILL FIND PARMER AUSTIN & THE UPCOMING EAST VILLAGE ATX DEVELOPMENT

