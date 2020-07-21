All apartments in Austin
10809 Defender Trail
Last updated January 7 2020 at 6:29 PM

10809 Defender Trail

10809 Defender Trail · No Longer Available
Location

10809 Defender Trail, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Brand-new home in the great Pioneer Crossing community in Austin. Built by famous builder D. R. Horton with high quality. It features a spacious downstairs owner’s suite with a walk-in closet and an upstairs game room perfect for movie night with the family. Downstairs, the kitchen is surrounded with gorgeous granite countertops and stainless steel appliances throughout. The large back yard and patio is perfect for grilling with family and friends. Pioneer Crossing East has a beautiful amenity center with a pool and playscape, perfect for the kids. It is centrally located off I-35 in Austin, and is conveniently situated close to most major employers such as GM, Dell, IBM and Samsung and only 10 miles from the University of Texas at Austin, quick access to the Domain and downtown as well. Cats and Dogs are ok!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10809 Defender Trail have any available units?
10809 Defender Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10809 Defender Trail have?
Some of 10809 Defender Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10809 Defender Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10809 Defender Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10809 Defender Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 10809 Defender Trail is pet friendly.
Does 10809 Defender Trail offer parking?
No, 10809 Defender Trail does not offer parking.
Does 10809 Defender Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10809 Defender Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10809 Defender Trail have a pool?
Yes, 10809 Defender Trail has a pool.
Does 10809 Defender Trail have accessible units?
No, 10809 Defender Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10809 Defender Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 10809 Defender Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
