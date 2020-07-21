10809 Defender Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Brand-new home in the great Pioneer Crossing community in Austin. Built by famous builder D. R. Horton with high quality. It features a spacious downstairs owner’s suite with a walk-in closet and an upstairs game room perfect for movie night with the family. Downstairs, the kitchen is surrounded with gorgeous granite countertops and stainless steel appliances throughout. The large back yard and patio is perfect for grilling with family and friends. Pioneer Crossing East has a beautiful amenity center with a pool and playscape, perfect for the kids. It is centrally located off I-35 in Austin, and is conveniently situated close to most major employers such as GM, Dell, IBM and Samsung and only 10 miles from the University of Texas at Austin, quick access to the Domain and downtown as well. Cats and Dogs are ok!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.