10801 Old San Antonio Rd

Amenities
Luxury RESORT Style Living ** 3 Bdrm, W&D *Garage - Property Id: 101386
Built 2017, This community offers:
2 Inch Faux Wood Blinds
4-Acre Park & Nature Trail with Fire Pits
5-Panel Interior Doors
Arcade Game Table
Business Center
Complimentary WiFi in Common Areas
Custom Cabinets with Grey Finish*
Custom Farmhouse-Style Light Fixtures
Custom Lighting Package
Custom Wood Shelving in Closets and Laundry
Cyber Lounge with WiFi
Framed Bathroom Mirrors
Full-Size Washer & Dryer Included
Gaming Area with Shuffleboard
Goose Neck Stainless Kitchen Faucet
Granite Countertops
Interior/Exterior Fireplace with Seating
Outdoor Grilling Station & Kitchen
Outdoor Training and Yoga Space w/WellBeats
Package Concierge(TM)
Dog Park & Pet Spa
Satin/Brushed Nickel Finish for all Fixtures
Spacious Private Yards Available
Starbucks Coffee Bar
USB Outlet in Kitchen
Whirlpool Stainless Steel Appliance Package
Wood Plank Inspired Flooring
Yoga Room w/WellBeats personal training
Call or Text
512-784-5481
Don Cummings, Agent
Apartment Experts
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101386
Property Id 101386
(RLNE4862730)