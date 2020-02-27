All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

10801 Old San Antonio Rd

10801 Old San Antonio Road · No Longer Available
Location

10801 Old San Antonio Road, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
yoga
Luxury RESORT Style Living ** 3 Bdrm, W&D *Garage - Property Id: 101386

Built 2017, This community offers:
2 Inch Faux Wood Blinds
2" Faux Wood Blinds
4-Acre Park & Nature Trail with Fire Pits
5-Panel Interior Doors
Arcade Game Table
Business Center
Complimentary WiFi in Common Areas
Custom Cabinets with Grey Finish*
Custom Farmhouse-Style Light Fixtures
Custom Lighting Package
Custom Wood Shelving in Closets and Laundry
Cyber Lounge with WiFi
Framed Bathroom Mirrors
Full-Size Washer & Dryer Included
Gaming Area with Shuffleboard
Goose Neck Stainless Kitchen Faucet
Granite Countertops
Interior/Exterior Fireplace with Seating
Outdoor Grilling Station & Kitchen
Outdoor Training and Yoga Space w/WellBeats
Package Concierge(TM)
Dog Park & Pet Spa
Satin/Brushed Nickel Finish for all Fixtures
Spacious Private Yards Available
Starbucks Coffee Bar
USB Outlet in Kitchen
Whirlpool Stainless Steel Appliance Package
Wood Plank Inspired Flooring
Yoga Room w/WellBeats personal training

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101386
Property Id 101386

(RLNE4862730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10801 Old San Antonio Rd have any available units?
10801 Old San Antonio Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10801 Old San Antonio Rd have?
Some of 10801 Old San Antonio Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10801 Old San Antonio Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10801 Old San Antonio Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10801 Old San Antonio Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10801 Old San Antonio Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10801 Old San Antonio Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10801 Old San Antonio Rd offers parking.
Does 10801 Old San Antonio Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10801 Old San Antonio Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10801 Old San Antonio Rd have a pool?
Yes, 10801 Old San Antonio Rd has a pool.
Does 10801 Old San Antonio Rd have accessible units?
No, 10801 Old San Antonio Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10801 Old San Antonio Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10801 Old San Antonio Rd has units with dishwashers.
