10801 Old San Antonio Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar concierge dog park fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly yoga

Luxury RESORT Style Living ** 3 Bdrm, W&D *Garage - Property Id: 101386



Built 2017, This community offers:

2 Inch Faux Wood Blinds

2" Faux Wood Blinds

4-Acre Park & Nature Trail with Fire Pits

5-Panel Interior Doors

Arcade Game Table

Business Center

Complimentary WiFi in Common Areas

Custom Cabinets with Grey Finish*

Custom Farmhouse-Style Light Fixtures

Custom Lighting Package

Custom Wood Shelving in Closets and Laundry

Cyber Lounge with WiFi

Framed Bathroom Mirrors

Full-Size Washer & Dryer Included

Gaming Area with Shuffleboard

Goose Neck Stainless Kitchen Faucet

Granite Countertops

Interior/Exterior Fireplace with Seating

Outdoor Grilling Station & Kitchen

Outdoor Training and Yoga Space w/WellBeats

Package Concierge(TM)

Dog Park & Pet Spa

Satin/Brushed Nickel Finish for all Fixtures

Spacious Private Yards Available

Starbucks Coffee Bar

USB Outlet in Kitchen

Whirlpool Stainless Steel Appliance Package

Wood Plank Inspired Flooring

Yoga Room w/WellBeats personal training



Call or Text

512-784-5481

Don Cummings, Agent

Apartment Experts

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101386

Property Id 101386



(RLNE4862730)