10745 Marshitahs Way

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6e329bb08a ----

All new paint on this 4 bedroom tucked away on a cul de sac with a huge back yard. Right off Old Manchaca Rd and Slaughter, easy access to mopac and 35 and shoot down to back way to manchaca and 35 area. Walk to Moon Tower Saloon and food truck parks. Tile downstairs carpet upstairs. A lot of house for the money for still being in Austin.



$1595 Deposit/Move in processing

$1595 rent.



Pet fee $250 per pet, one time on move in.

$20 per month pet rent per pet.



AC filter delivery service included in the rent!