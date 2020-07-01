Amenities

10616 Mellow Meadows Unit 24 C Available 11/02/19 NEW PICTURES COMING SOON, EXCELLENT CONDITION! - Fresh paint throughout and just installed luxury vinyl plank throughout living areas. 2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo with open floor plan, family room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar. Private laundry room. Refrigerator, washer and dryer can stay but are not maintained. Use of in ground pool and exercise room included in your rent as well as trash collection. RRISD, Exemplary Westwood High. Close to highways, shopping and restaurants.

Qualifications: Tenant must have good rental history or mortgage payments and good credit. Monthly household income must be a minimum of 3 times the rent.

THIS IS A NO PET PROPERTY



