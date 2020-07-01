All apartments in Austin
10616 Mellow Meadows Unit 24 C

10616 Mellow Meadow Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10616 Mellow Meadow Dr, Austin, TX 78750

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
10616 Mellow Meadows Unit 24 C Available 11/02/19 NEW PICTURES COMING SOON, EXCELLENT CONDITION! - Fresh paint throughout and just installed luxury vinyl plank throughout living areas. 2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo with open floor plan, family room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar. Private laundry room. Refrigerator, washer and dryer can stay but are not maintained. Use of in ground pool and exercise room included in your rent as well as trash collection. RRISD, Exemplary Westwood High. Close to highways, shopping and restaurants.
Qualifications: Tenant must have good rental history or mortgage payments and good credit. Monthly household income must be a minimum of 3 times the rent.
Apply online at www.OurHousePropertyManagement.com.
THIS IS A NO PET PROPERTY

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10616 Mellow Meadows Unit 24 C have any available units?
10616 Mellow Meadows Unit 24 C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10616 Mellow Meadows Unit 24 C have?
Some of 10616 Mellow Meadows Unit 24 C's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10616 Mellow Meadows Unit 24 C currently offering any rent specials?
10616 Mellow Meadows Unit 24 C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10616 Mellow Meadows Unit 24 C pet-friendly?
No, 10616 Mellow Meadows Unit 24 C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 10616 Mellow Meadows Unit 24 C offer parking?
No, 10616 Mellow Meadows Unit 24 C does not offer parking.
Does 10616 Mellow Meadows Unit 24 C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10616 Mellow Meadows Unit 24 C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10616 Mellow Meadows Unit 24 C have a pool?
Yes, 10616 Mellow Meadows Unit 24 C has a pool.
Does 10616 Mellow Meadows Unit 24 C have accessible units?
No, 10616 Mellow Meadows Unit 24 C does not have accessible units.
Does 10616 Mellow Meadows Unit 24 C have units with dishwashers?
No, 10616 Mellow Meadows Unit 24 C does not have units with dishwashers.

