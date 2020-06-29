10616 Mellow Mdws Apt 16D

Amenities
Updated condo in north Austin close to great schools. Wonderful first floor, good size bedrooms, great living and dining. Large oaks surround the condo with 10 acre park directly behind the apartment with jogging/biking trails. Two bedroom and two bathroom located in the Park West Condo Subdivision. Recent carpet in bedrooms and laminate flooring in common areas, granite countertops and new stove. Great location, right off 183, only a few minutes away from shopping, entertainment, schools, & restaurants.
(RLNE5494874)