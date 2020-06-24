10610 Lanshire Dr. A

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

Brand New Duplex Side A, 5 Min drive to the Domain - Property Id: 43849



Rental Duplex Side A



Complete interior and exterior remodeled duplex in desirable (Domain) area! New siding, roof, windows, flooring, paint, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. All new shower, doors and lighting.



2 bedroom 1.5 baths monthly rent

Recessed lighting

All wood floors

4 Big bay windows in the living room

Large fenced yard

1 car garage

Zen garden space

1 mile from the Domain (5 minute drive to Domain) 15 mins to downtown. 5 mins from the train station, Whole Foods, IBM, Indeed, Google, Amazon, Dell, Apple, We Work, Homeaway, Facebook, Apple, Bars, restraunts and shopping. In walking distance of 5 breweries.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/43849p

Property Id 43849



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5133231)