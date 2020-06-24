10610 Lanshire Dr. A

Amenities
Brand New Duplex Side A, 5 Min drive to the Domain - Property Id: 43849
Rental Duplex Side A
Complete interior and exterior remodeled duplex in desirable (Domain) area! New siding, roof, windows, flooring, paint, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. All new shower, doors and lighting.
2 bedroom 1.5 baths monthly rent
Recessed lighting
All wood floors
4 Big bay windows in the living room
Large fenced yard
1 car garage
Zen garden space
1 mile from the Domain (5 minute drive to Domain) 15 mins to downtown. 5 mins from the train station, Whole Foods, IBM, Indeed, Google, Amazon, Dell, Apple, We Work, Homeaway, Facebook, Apple, Bars, restraunts and shopping. In walking distance of 5 breweries.
No Dogs Allowed
