Location

10610 Lanshire Drive, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Brand New Duplex Side A, 5 Min drive to the Domain - Property Id: 43849

Rental Duplex Side A

Complete interior and exterior remodeled duplex in desirable (Domain) area! New siding, roof, windows, flooring, paint, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. All new shower, doors and lighting.

2 bedroom 1.5 baths monthly rent
Recessed lighting
All wood floors
4 Big bay windows in the living room
Large fenced yard
1 car garage
Zen garden space
1 mile from the Domain (5 minute drive to Domain) 15 mins to downtown. 5 mins from the train station, Whole Foods, IBM, Indeed, Google, Amazon, Dell, Apple, We Work, Homeaway, Facebook, Apple, Bars, restraunts and shopping. In walking distance of 5 breweries.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/43849p
Property Id 43849

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5133231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10610 Lanshire Dr. A have any available units?
10610 Lanshire Dr. A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10610 Lanshire Dr. A have?
Some of 10610 Lanshire Dr. A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10610 Lanshire Dr. A currently offering any rent specials?
10610 Lanshire Dr. A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10610 Lanshire Dr. A pet-friendly?
Yes, 10610 Lanshire Dr. A is pet friendly.
Does 10610 Lanshire Dr. A offer parking?
Yes, 10610 Lanshire Dr. A offers parking.
Does 10610 Lanshire Dr. A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10610 Lanshire Dr. A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10610 Lanshire Dr. A have a pool?
No, 10610 Lanshire Dr. A does not have a pool.
Does 10610 Lanshire Dr. A have accessible units?
No, 10610 Lanshire Dr. A does not have accessible units.
Does 10610 Lanshire Dr. A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10610 Lanshire Dr. A has units with dishwashers.
