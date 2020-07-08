All apartments in Austin
10513 Turnbull Loop
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:35 PM

10513 Turnbull Loop

10513 Turnbull Court · No Longer Available
Location

10513 Turnbull Court, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
hot tub
Gorgeous home available right across the street from the Lakeline Train Station. Close to everything! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1800 square feet, 2 story home in a gated community. Open floor plan home with Upgraded 42âespresso kitchen cabinets w/ travertine back splash. Pendant lights over island in kitchen. Built-in gas stainless steel appliances and quartz kitchen counter tops. Stunning spa shower at master. Upgraded 18â tile flooring! Call listing agent Michael Sammons at 512-762-6313 with questions or to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10513 Turnbull Loop have any available units?
10513 Turnbull Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10513 Turnbull Loop have?
Some of 10513 Turnbull Loop's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10513 Turnbull Loop currently offering any rent specials?
10513 Turnbull Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10513 Turnbull Loop pet-friendly?
No, 10513 Turnbull Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 10513 Turnbull Loop offer parking?
No, 10513 Turnbull Loop does not offer parking.
Does 10513 Turnbull Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10513 Turnbull Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10513 Turnbull Loop have a pool?
Yes, 10513 Turnbull Loop has a pool.
Does 10513 Turnbull Loop have accessible units?
No, 10513 Turnbull Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 10513 Turnbull Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 10513 Turnbull Loop does not have units with dishwashers.

