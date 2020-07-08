10513 Turnbull Loop

Amenities
Gorgeous home available right across the street from the Lakeline Train Station. Close to everything! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1800 square feet, 2 story home in a gated community. Open floor plan home with Upgraded 42âespresso kitchen cabinets w/ travertine back splash. Pendant lights over island in kitchen. Built-in gas stainless steel appliances and quartz kitchen counter tops. Stunning spa shower at master. Upgraded 18â tile flooring! Call listing agent Michael Sammons at 512-762-6313 with questions or to schedule a showing.