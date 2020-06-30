10508 Dunham Forest Road

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace

Gorgeous 3 bedroom home for rent - Take First Right on Mowsbury Drive and Continue around the bend to Dunham Forest. Home is on the Right.

Remarks: Charming home in Avery Ranch golf-course community! Open floor plan with vaulted ceiling downstairs. All bathrooms updated, recessed lighting throughout house, limestone gas log fireplace. All new smoke detectors. Garage has workspace and built-in shelving. Great covered patio for outdoor living. Great landscaping with raised flower beds and irrigation system. Backyard backs to greenbelt for nature-like feel and privacy.



(RLNE5578629)