Austin, TX
10505 Lakeline Mall Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:36 PM

10505 Lakeline Mall Drive

10505 Lakeline Mall Drive · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10505 Lakeline Mall Drive, Austin, TX 78717

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

Step by step. Hour by hour. The days go by. How many years has it been? 5? 10? 30? Who knows. You've been walking for years after you ate those funky plants that convinced you to go on a lifelong vision quest to find that perfect apartment. Many times you've almost given up hope. So many years waiting. And then as if on cue from some benevolent celestial being, the skies part, the sun comes out, flowers begin to blossom and a magnificent building appears. No, it's not real. It must be a mirage like all the others. But behold! The building that has occupied your obsessive vison has come at last. It has everything you ever envisioned. Granite countertops, gas stovetops, and even a resort style pool. Whoa! It's even better than you imagined. Your years of dedicated searching have paid off! Welcome to your new home.
___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Attached Garages and Detached Available

Upgraded front cabinets

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Package Service- Parcel Pending

Wi-Fi at Pool and Clubhouse

Controlled Access

Maintenance on site

24 Hour Availability

Trash Pickup - Door to Door

Renters Insurance Program

Planned Social Activities

Pet Friendly

Business Center

Clubhouse

Lounge

Coffee Bar

Tanning Salon

Gated

Fenced Lot

Sundeck

Cabana

Pond

Fitness Center

Free Weights

Weight Machines

Spa

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10505 Lakeline Mall Drive have any available units?
10505 Lakeline Mall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10505 Lakeline Mall Drive have?
Some of 10505 Lakeline Mall Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10505 Lakeline Mall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10505 Lakeline Mall Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10505 Lakeline Mall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10505 Lakeline Mall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 10505 Lakeline Mall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10505 Lakeline Mall Drive does offer parking.
Does 10505 Lakeline Mall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10505 Lakeline Mall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10505 Lakeline Mall Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10505 Lakeline Mall Drive has a pool.
Does 10505 Lakeline Mall Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 10505 Lakeline Mall Drive has accessible units.
Does 10505 Lakeline Mall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10505 Lakeline Mall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
