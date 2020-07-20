10502 Maydelle Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

MOVE IN READY!



Stunning and spacious home in highly desired Sweetwater Glen subdivision. This home has all the South Austin charm without the parking issues. Angled lot with one of the largest backyards in the neighborhood; perfect to enjoy those great Texas sunsets, cookouts, and for playing ball with your furry members of your family.



Updated wood floors throughout the house, big open kitchen with granite countertops, tall cabinets, gas top range, and gas dryer.



This home is in the heart of a quiet, diverse neighborhood full of young professionals, suitable for raising a family, but still within walking distance from a night out at Moontower Saloon.



Neighborhood amenities include covered party pavilion, micro-library, hiking/jogging trail, catch and release pond, community park, and children's playground. Minutes drive to I-35, Mopac, HEB, restaurants, Banks, Alamo Drafthouse, movie theaters, and Southpark Meadows shopping center.



1800 sq. ft

3 bedrooms

2.5 baths

2 living areas

1 loft

Big backyard

Attached 2 car garage

Washer & Dryer included (New/LG)

Nest Smart Energy Efficient Thermostats

Energy Star Rated Home

Fridge not included



Moontower Saloon - https://goo.gl/maps/osNeWLWLcQSaFvtbA

Southpark Meadows - https://goo.gl/maps/SyTLGjBHHMEmMoPR9



(RLNE4902470)