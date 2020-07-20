10502 Maydelle Dr

Amenities
MOVE IN READY!
Stunning and spacious home in highly desired Sweetwater Glen subdivision. This home has all the South Austin charm without the parking issues. Angled lot with one of the largest backyards in the neighborhood; perfect to enjoy those great Texas sunsets, cookouts, and for playing ball with your furry members of your family.
Updated wood floors throughout the house, big open kitchen with granite countertops, tall cabinets, gas top range, and gas dryer.
This home is in the heart of a quiet, diverse neighborhood full of young professionals, suitable for raising a family, but still within walking distance from a night out at Moontower Saloon.
Neighborhood amenities include covered party pavilion, micro-library, hiking/jogging trail, catch and release pond, community park, and children's playground. Minutes drive to I-35, Mopac, HEB, restaurants, Banks, Alamo Drafthouse, movie theaters, and Southpark Meadows shopping center.
1800 sq. ft
3 bedrooms
2.5 baths
2 living areas
1 loft
Big backyard
Attached 2 car garage
Washer & Dryer included (New/LG)
Nest Smart Energy Efficient Thermostats
Energy Star Rated Home
Fridge not included
Moontower Saloon - https://goo.gl/maps/osNeWLWLcQSaFvtbA
Southpark Meadows - https://goo.gl/maps/SyTLGjBHHMEmMoPR9
(RLNE4902470)