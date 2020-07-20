All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 10502 Maydelle Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
10502 Maydelle Dr
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

10502 Maydelle Dr

10502 Maydelle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10502 Maydelle Drive, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
MOVE IN READY!

Stunning and spacious home in highly desired Sweetwater Glen subdivision. This home has all the South Austin charm without the parking issues. Angled lot with one of the largest backyards in the neighborhood; perfect to enjoy those great Texas sunsets, cookouts, and for playing ball with your furry members of your family.

Updated wood floors throughout the house, big open kitchen with granite countertops, tall cabinets, gas top range, and gas dryer.

This home is in the heart of a quiet, diverse neighborhood full of young professionals, suitable for raising a family, but still within walking distance from a night out at Moontower Saloon.

Neighborhood amenities include covered party pavilion, micro-library, hiking/jogging trail, catch and release pond, community park, and children's playground. Minutes drive to I-35, Mopac, HEB, restaurants, Banks, Alamo Drafthouse, movie theaters, and Southpark Meadows shopping center.

1800 sq. ft
3 bedrooms
2.5 baths
2 living areas
1 loft
Big backyard
Attached 2 car garage
Washer & Dryer included (New/LG)
Nest Smart Energy Efficient Thermostats
Energy Star Rated Home
Fridge not included

Moontower Saloon - https://goo.gl/maps/osNeWLWLcQSaFvtbA
Southpark Meadows - https://goo.gl/maps/SyTLGjBHHMEmMoPR9

(RLNE4902470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10502 Maydelle Dr have any available units?
10502 Maydelle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10502 Maydelle Dr have?
Some of 10502 Maydelle Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10502 Maydelle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10502 Maydelle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10502 Maydelle Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10502 Maydelle Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10502 Maydelle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10502 Maydelle Dr offers parking.
Does 10502 Maydelle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10502 Maydelle Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10502 Maydelle Dr have a pool?
No, 10502 Maydelle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10502 Maydelle Dr have accessible units?
No, 10502 Maydelle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10502 Maydelle Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10502 Maydelle Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Grand Oaks
9323 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78748
Shadow Oaks
12148 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Platform
2823 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Austin, TX 78702
The Retreat
4400 Avenue A
Austin, TX 78751
Tambaleo 2208
2208 S 5th St
Austin, TX 78704
The Asten at Ribelin Ranch
9900 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78750
43 Hyde
4310 Avenue B
Austin, TX 78751
Folio
11915 Stonehollow Dr
Austin, TX 78758

Similar Pages

Austin 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAustin 2 Bedroom ApartmentsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly ApartmentsAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin