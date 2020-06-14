All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

10300 JOLLYVILLE

10300 Jollyville Road · (512) 501-2449
Location

10300 Jollyville Road, Austin, TX 78759

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,632

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
Enjoy a sense of privacy and peaceful serenity at this beautiful complex. Enjoy having a car care center, a large dog run with an obstacle course, a clubhouse with a cyber cafe and a scenic overlook. Interior amenities include: Gourmet kitchens w/ gas ranges Refrigerators w/ icemakers Dishwashers Garbage disposals Microwaves Walk-in showers and garden tubs Washer/dryer connections Built-in bookcases and space-saving nooks Wood-burning stone fireplaces Carpet and hardwood flooring Ceiling fans Walk-in closets Window coverings Community amenities: Swimming pool, lap pool and volleyball pool Optional covered parking and garages Pet friendly community with a pet park Amazing canyon views Clubhouse State-of-the-art fitness center Cable or Satellite available Controlled access Credit card and online payments accepted Business center on-site * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10300 JOLLYVILLE have any available units?
10300 JOLLYVILLE has a unit available for $1,632 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10300 JOLLYVILLE have?
Some of 10300 JOLLYVILLE's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10300 JOLLYVILLE currently offering any rent specials?
10300 JOLLYVILLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10300 JOLLYVILLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10300 JOLLYVILLE is pet friendly.
Does 10300 JOLLYVILLE offer parking?
Yes, 10300 JOLLYVILLE does offer parking.
Does 10300 JOLLYVILLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10300 JOLLYVILLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10300 JOLLYVILLE have a pool?
Yes, 10300 JOLLYVILLE has a pool.
Does 10300 JOLLYVILLE have accessible units?
No, 10300 JOLLYVILLE does not have accessible units.
Does 10300 JOLLYVILLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10300 JOLLYVILLE has units with dishwashers.
