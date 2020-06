Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

10211 Missel Thrush Drive Available 04/06/19 Awesome Location 3bd/2ba With a Fireplace! - Great location within walking distance to West Wood High School. Hard tile flooring throughout living areas, recently remodeled bathroom. Open kitchen with spacious breakfast area with french glass doors leading to the fantastic covered patio with tons of seating- perfect for entertaining guests! Easy access to 183, 620, and mopac with tons of shops and restaurants near by.



(RLNE3348040)