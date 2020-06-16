All apartments in Austin
1020 E. 45TH STREET
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:19 AM

1020 E. 45TH STREET

1020 East 45th Street · (512) 318-2701
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1020 East 45th Street, Austin, TX 78751
Hyde Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
Come and live here, where you'll experience friendly, professional service. Live near the Hyde Park neighborhood, the University of Texas, within walking distance of grocery stores, eating establishments, a golf course and basketball courts. Enjoy having two of the BEST pools in Austin at your fingertips. They go down to 9 feet and are kept pristine year-round! You'll also be right on the UT shuttle bus line and the Capitol Metro Bus Route. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 E. 45TH STREET have any available units?
1020 E. 45TH STREET has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1020 E. 45TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1020 E. 45TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 E. 45TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1020 E. 45TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1020 E. 45TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1020 E. 45TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1020 E. 45TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 E. 45TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 E. 45TH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1020 E. 45TH STREET has a pool.
Does 1020 E. 45TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1020 E. 45TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 E. 45TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 E. 45TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 E. 45TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 E. 45TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
