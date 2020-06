Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Contact 2nd listing agent with questions. Fully updated one-story right on The Boggy Creek Greenbelt! Open floor plan includes a beautiful kitchen with quartz countertops & custom island, renovated bathrooms, and a vaulted great room, which are just a few of many features this home has to offer. Spacious fenced-in backyard with concrete patio and utility shed for storage. Relax from your front porch as you overlook the peaceful greenbelt.