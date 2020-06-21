All apartments in Austin
1011 East 5th St.
1011 East 5th St.

1011 East 5th Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1011 East 5th Street, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 908 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION and $1.5K DISCOUNT!!

Layout: 1BR + Study/1.5BA + Balcony (908 sq. ft)

Live right next to Target, Whole Foods, Snooze, Chipotle, Hopdoddys, and everything the East Side has to offer!

Apartment: Residences at Saltillo

Brand new apartment complex on East 5th st. next to ALL the East Side bars and restaurants

Washer/Dryer: We have hookups in our apartment if you want to add them for $35/month. Otherwise, there are community w/d down the hall on our floor ($1.50 each)

Rate: $2250/month (includes 1 parking spot) through January 2021 (with the option to extend lease beyond) -- BUT WAIT!!!

We are offering $1500 discount for the lucky sub-letter

-------
MORE DETAILS:

We LOVE our apartment and its location, but we are newly responsible and just purchased our first home together! This brand new apartment (c.2019, first tenants) is beautiful with ample space: 1 XL bedroom + 1 generous sized office, 1.5 bathrooms, a balcony overlooking the courtyard, and all hardwood floors.

The apartment complex boasts 2 large pools, 2 state-of-the-art fitness centers, a pet spa with stainless steel doggie tubs and blow driers, a free arcade, and more! Perched above stores like Target and Whole Foods, you rarely need to drive to get what you need; dozens of restaurants, bars, breweries, and retail stores are within walking distance.
We are looking to sublease this apartment beginning July 15th; our current lease is valid through January 2021.
Please contact us if you are interested -- thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 East 5th St. have any available units?
1011 East 5th St. has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1011 East 5th St. have?
Some of 1011 East 5th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 East 5th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1011 East 5th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 East 5th St. pet-friendly?
No, 1011 East 5th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1011 East 5th St. offer parking?
Yes, 1011 East 5th St. does offer parking.
Does 1011 East 5th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1011 East 5th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 East 5th St. have a pool?
Yes, 1011 East 5th St. has a pool.
Does 1011 East 5th St. have accessible units?
No, 1011 East 5th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 East 5th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1011 East 5th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
