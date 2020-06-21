1011 East 5th St.

Amenities

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION and $1.5K DISCOUNT!!



Layout: 1BR + Study/1.5BA + Balcony (908 sq. ft)



Live right next to Target, Whole Foods, Snooze, Chipotle, Hopdoddys, and everything the East Side has to offer!



Apartment: Residences at Saltillo



Brand new apartment complex on East 5th st. next to ALL the East Side bars and restaurants



Washer/Dryer: We have hookups in our apartment if you want to add them for $35/month. Otherwise, there are community w/d down the hall on our floor ($1.50 each)



Rate: $2250/month (includes 1 parking spot) through January 2021 (with the option to extend lease beyond) -- BUT WAIT!!!



We are offering $1500 discount for the lucky sub-letter



MORE DETAILS:



We LOVE our apartment and its location, but we are newly responsible and just purchased our first home together! This brand new apartment (c.2019, first tenants) is beautiful with ample space: 1 XL bedroom + 1 generous sized office, 1.5 bathrooms, a balcony overlooking the courtyard, and all hardwood floors.



The apartment complex boasts 2 large pools, 2 state-of-the-art fitness centers, a pet spa with stainless steel doggie tubs and blow driers, a free arcade, and more! Perched above stores like Target and Whole Foods, you rarely need to drive to get what you need; dozens of restaurants, bars, breweries, and retail stores are within walking distance.

We are looking to sublease this apartment beginning July 15th; our current lease is valid through January 2021.

Please contact us if you are interested -- thank you!