Home
/
Austin, TX
/
10104 Aspen St
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

10104 Aspen St

10104 Aspen Street · No Longer Available
Location

10104 Aspen Street, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10104 Aspen St Available 06/12/19 Spacious 4 bedroom home on tree shaded lot in the established neighborhood of Quail Creek! - Spacious 4 bedroom home on tree shaded lot in established neighborhood. **NEW CARPET INSTALLED 2018!!** Galley kitchen opens to living/dining area featuring vaulted ceiling. Large family room with ceiling fan, built in book shelves. desk, & storage cabinets. Family room opens to BONUS ROOM For Office or Studio! Large privacy fenced back yard with PERGOLA on the Patio. Convenient to ACC North Ridge Campus, Arbor Walk, The Domain,The Arboretum, St. Davids North Medical Center,Walnut Creek Park & Greenbelt. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

(RLNE4904257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10104 Aspen St have any available units?
10104 Aspen St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10104 Aspen St have?
Some of 10104 Aspen St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10104 Aspen St currently offering any rent specials?
10104 Aspen St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10104 Aspen St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10104 Aspen St is pet friendly.
Does 10104 Aspen St offer parking?
Yes, 10104 Aspen St offers parking.
Does 10104 Aspen St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10104 Aspen St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10104 Aspen St have a pool?
No, 10104 Aspen St does not have a pool.
Does 10104 Aspen St have accessible units?
No, 10104 Aspen St does not have accessible units.
Does 10104 Aspen St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10104 Aspen St has units with dishwashers.
