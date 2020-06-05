Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

10104 Aspen St Available 06/12/19 Spacious 4 bedroom home on tree shaded lot in the established neighborhood of Quail Creek! - Spacious 4 bedroom home on tree shaded lot in established neighborhood. **NEW CARPET INSTALLED 2018!!** Galley kitchen opens to living/dining area featuring vaulted ceiling. Large family room with ceiling fan, built in book shelves. desk, & storage cabinets. Family room opens to BONUS ROOM For Office or Studio! Large privacy fenced back yard with PERGOLA on the Patio. Convenient to ACC North Ridge Campus, Arbor Walk, The Domain,The Arboretum, St. Davids North Medical Center,Walnut Creek Park & Greenbelt. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



