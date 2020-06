Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly walk in closets refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very comfortable 3 Bedroom home in convenient amazing location. Large master with walk in closet and vanity. Open Kitchen, Living & Dining. Large back yard with storage. Entire home has been recently painted and ready for you! You will also enjoy full appliances, Washer/Dryer & Refrigerator and Bi Weekly Mowing & Edging.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.