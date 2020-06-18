1007 Justin Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony w/d hookup pet friendly gym pool dog park basketball court playground tennis court volleyball court

Centrally located in Crestview/Brentwood with easy access to downtown and UT via Metro Rail and bus, walking distance to grocery stores, drugstores, delis and a large park with playground, picnic areas, walking paths, and small athletic fields (tennis, sand volleyball, and basketball). Short drive to Austin s best known restaurants off N. Lamar Blvd and Burnet Rd, shopping, vintage clothing and antique stores. Pet friendly community with a Bark Park. Other amenities include fitness center, w/d connections in all units and relaxing pool deck with both sun and shade pools. Reply to schedule a Tour!

Property Id 89102



