All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1007 Justin Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1007 Justin Ln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1007 Justin Ln

1007 Justin Lane · (512) 470-4169
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Brentwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1007 Justin Lane, Austin, TX 78757
Brentwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1125 · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Central Austin - Property Id: 89102

Centrally located in Crestview/Brentwood with easy access to downtown and UT via Metro Rail and bus, walking distance to grocery stores, drugstores, delis and a large park with playground, picnic areas, walking paths, and small athletic fields (tennis, sand volleyball, and basketball). Short drive to Austin s best known restaurants off N. Lamar Blvd and Burnet Rd, shopping, vintage clothing and antique stores. Pet friendly community with a Bark Park. Other amenities include fitness center, w/d connections in all units and relaxing pool deck with both sun and shade pools. Reply to schedule a Tour!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89102
Property Id 89102

(RLNE5735678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Justin Ln have any available units?
1007 Justin Ln has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1007 Justin Ln have?
Some of 1007 Justin Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 Justin Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Justin Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Justin Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1007 Justin Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1007 Justin Ln offer parking?
No, 1007 Justin Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1007 Justin Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 Justin Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Justin Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1007 Justin Ln has a pool.
Does 1007 Justin Ln have accessible units?
No, 1007 Justin Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Justin Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 Justin Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1007 Justin Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eleven
811 E 11th St
Austin, TX 78702
Cortland Onion Creek
1900 Onion Creek Parkway
Austin, TX 78748
The Retreat
4400 Avenue A
Austin, TX 78751
Griffis Lakeline Station
13425 Ranch Road 620 N
Austin, TX 78729
Bridge At Sterling Springs Apartments
2809 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745
Nolina Flats
8021 FM 620
Austin, TX 78726
The Park on Brodie Lane
6607 Brodie Ln
Austin, TX 78745
River Oaks
3001 Medical Arts St
Austin, TX 78705

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity