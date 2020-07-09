1004 San Marcos

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities conference room clubhouse coffee bar courtyard gym game room parking pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill garage internet access

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/338700d0a1 ---- Community Amenities Resort-style pool with cascading waterfall State-of-the art fitness center Game room with billiards, shuffleboard & plasma TV Conference room Wi-Fi access throughout clubhouse and pool areas Outdoor deck with poolside bar Beautifully landscaped courtyards with BBQ grills, fountains and multiple dining areas Great room with multiple plasma televisions Resident kitchen Gourmet coffee bar Garage parking with direct access at each level & reserved spaces available Short-Term Furnished Apartments Available Apartment Features Gourmet kitchens with sleek granite countertops Deluxe cabinets and designer hardware with under-cabinet lighting Microwave ovens Full-size washers and dryers Dramatic nine-foot ceilings Faux wood floors Ceramic tile entries Sweeping city views* Ceiling fans Built-in computer desks & bookcases* Luxurious bathrooms with marble countertops Oversized garden tubs Walk-in showers* Expansive walk-in closets Oversized patios and balconies* Dual-pane Low-E energy-efficient windows * In select apartment homes