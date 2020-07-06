All apartments in Austin
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1004 Brodie Street

1004 Brodie Street · No Longer Available
Location

1004 Brodie Street, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Kool and comfy 1940s house with hardwoods. 2/1 in the lovely BOULDIN CREEK area just 1.5 miles south of downtown. Walking distance to the So Co entertainment district where you will find eateries, shops, live music, etc. Beautiful Barton Springs/ZILKER Park are just 5 minutes away via car. Auditorium Shores, Butler Shores, people Bird Lake/Hike and Bike Trails, The Long Center/Palmer Auditorium
Alamo Drafthouse (S. Lamar) are all just a few minutes away. University of Texas is about 10 minutes or so away via auto. AWESOME LOCATION!! House is available only a few months out of the year. E-mail me with your exact dates you desire and Ill get back to you asap. A bit of profile information and photo would be appreciated. EVENT MONTHS have a higher rate.

Prefer short term 1-2 months.
Limit 3 people

Thanks!

Childrens park and splash pad 1/2 block, library 1 block
Stacey Park and heated spring fed pool open year just 5 minutes away.
Available for short term monthly
Public transportation on the corner

Complimentary bikes - please request when booking with your height

Private laundry room washer/dryer

Bikes available upon request when bookin

1-3 month sometimes flexible and can extend
Available February 11, 2018

GREAT LOCATION!!
Complimentary bikes

Refundable Deposit plus portion of rental pd via Pay Pal. Actual rental amount CASH due on first
Public Transportation on the corner. 1 bus to downtown in less than 10 min.
Airport 20 minutes
U.T. 10-15 minutes via auto

$150 refundable cleaning/damage fee
Street Parking directly in front of house
NO SMOKING
NO PARTIES
Small Pets considered

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 Brodie Street have any available units?
1004 Brodie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1004 Brodie Street currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Brodie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 Brodie Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1004 Brodie Street is pet friendly.
Does 1004 Brodie Street offer parking?
No, 1004 Brodie Street does not offer parking.
Does 1004 Brodie Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1004 Brodie Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 Brodie Street have a pool?
Yes, 1004 Brodie Street has a pool.
Does 1004 Brodie Street have accessible units?
No, 1004 Brodie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 Brodie Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 Brodie Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1004 Brodie Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1004 Brodie Street does not have units with air conditioning.

