10031 S. First
Last updated May 20 2019 at 9:14 PM

10031 S. First

10031 First St · No Longer Available
Location

10031 First St, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

stainless steel
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a6a9c100ad ---- Welcome to The Estates at Southpark Meadows Live the lifestyle you deserve at Estates at Southpark Meadows, where no other can compare! Our South Austin apartments feature spa-inspired amenities like a resort-style swimming pool, a state-of-the-art athletic club, and an outdoor fireside lounge ? not to mention our cabanas and idyllic location! Premium South Austin Apartments Our apartments in Austin, TX feature modern interiors with chef-inspired kitchens, fantastic views, and oversized closets, in addition to options for built-in desks, garden-style soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances, cultured marble bath counters, and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10031 S. First have any available units?
10031 S. First doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10031 S. First have?
Some of 10031 S. First's amenities include stainless steel, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10031 S. First currently offering any rent specials?
10031 S. First is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10031 S. First pet-friendly?
No, 10031 S. First is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 10031 S. First offer parking?
No, 10031 S. First does not offer parking.
Does 10031 S. First have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10031 S. First does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10031 S. First have a pool?
Yes, 10031 S. First has a pool.
Does 10031 S. First have accessible units?
No, 10031 S. First does not have accessible units.
Does 10031 S. First have units with dishwashers?
No, 10031 S. First does not have units with dishwashers.
