Amenities
1003 E 45th Street Available 08/15/20 Cozy 3/2 bungalow in Hyde Park - Adorable home with original wood floors! Walking distance to HEB, numerous restaurants and bars on Airport, and UT Shuttle. House has a spacious fenced backyard area. Available for August 15th move in! Animals permitted with deposit and fee. Property includes washer/dryer, large backyard, beautiful flooring, and retro tile in the kitchen.
Campus Condos' Leasing and Management Information:
-Monthly Lease Admin: $15 a month (not included in rental price).
-Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month's rent (90% refundable, 10% lease origination fee non refundable)
-Security Deposit due 24 hours after application approval
-1st month rent due 2 weeks after lease signed (due within 2 weeks of lease sent out for signature)
-Payments: All payments are easily made via our online Portal
-Maintenance Requests: Easily made via your online portal
-Resident(s) responsible for Pest Control, lightbulbs, AC filter, and batteries
(RLNE5004941)