1003 E 45th Street
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:18 PM

1003 E 45th Street

1003 East 45th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1003 East 45th Street, Austin, TX 78751
Hancock

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
online portal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
1003 E 45th Street Available 08/15/20 Cozy 3/2 bungalow in Hyde Park - Adorable home with original wood floors! Walking distance to HEB, numerous restaurants and bars on Airport, and UT Shuttle. House has a spacious fenced backyard area. Available for August 15th move in! Animals permitted with deposit and fee. Property includes washer/dryer, large backyard, beautiful flooring, and retro tile in the kitchen.

Campus Condos' Leasing and Management Information:

-Monthly Lease Admin: $15 a month (not included in rental price).
-Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month's rent (90% refundable, 10% lease origination fee non refundable)
-Security Deposit due 24 hours after application approval
-1st month rent due 2 weeks after lease signed (due within 2 weeks of lease sent out for signature)
-Payments: All payments are easily made via our online Portal
-Maintenance Requests: Easily made via your online portal
-Resident(s) responsible for Pest Control, lightbulbs, AC filter, and batteries

(RLNE5004941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 E 45th Street have any available units?
1003 E 45th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1003 E 45th Street have?
Some of 1003 E 45th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 E 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1003 E 45th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 E 45th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1003 E 45th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1003 E 45th Street offer parking?
No, 1003 E 45th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1003 E 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1003 E 45th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 E 45th Street have a pool?
No, 1003 E 45th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1003 E 45th Street have accessible units?
No, 1003 E 45th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 E 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 E 45th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
