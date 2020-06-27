Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning online portal

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed online portal pet friendly

1003 E 45th Street Available 08/15/20 Cozy 3/2 bungalow in Hyde Park - Adorable home with original wood floors! Walking distance to HEB, numerous restaurants and bars on Airport, and UT Shuttle. House has a spacious fenced backyard area. Available for August 15th move in! Animals permitted with deposit and fee. Property includes washer/dryer, large backyard, beautiful flooring, and retro tile in the kitchen.



Campus Condos' Leasing and Management Information:



-Monthly Lease Admin: $15 a month (not included in rental price).

-Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month's rent (90% refundable, 10% lease origination fee non refundable)

-Security Deposit due 24 hours after application approval

-1st month rent due 2 weeks after lease signed (due within 2 weeks of lease sent out for signature)

-Payments: All payments are easily made via our online Portal

-Maintenance Requests: Easily made via your online portal

-Resident(s) responsible for Pest Control, lightbulbs, AC filter, and batteries



(RLNE5004941)