10025 Aly May Dr
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:05 AM

10025 Aly May Dr

10025 Aly May Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10025 Aly May Drive, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/sHQxzRXdRhM

Come home to Aly May. This home brings comfort and functionality with a well-thought floorplan. Solar panels are on the roof to help with energy-saving! With a large kitchen opening to the living room and formal dining area. Master bedroom located on the first floor facing the private fenced in yard. Master bedroom with double vanity and large walk-in closet. Upstairs has a multipurpose space with 2 bedrooms and a shared bathroom. A great location is next to HEB, shopping, and everyday needs. Schedule your appointment today to view this great home!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Attached Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Hollow at Slaughter Creek
YEAR BUILT: 2015

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Large open concept floorplan
- Granite countertops
- Tons of cabinet space
- Kitchen Island
- Master bed and bath on the first floor with a large walk-in closet.
- Multipurpose space on the second floor.
- Solar Panels for energy savings.
- Private back yard

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No smoking on property.
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10025 Aly May Dr have any available units?
10025 Aly May Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10025 Aly May Dr have?
Some of 10025 Aly May Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10025 Aly May Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10025 Aly May Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10025 Aly May Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10025 Aly May Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10025 Aly May Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10025 Aly May Dr offers parking.
Does 10025 Aly May Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10025 Aly May Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10025 Aly May Dr have a pool?
No, 10025 Aly May Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10025 Aly May Dr have accessible units?
No, 10025 Aly May Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10025 Aly May Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10025 Aly May Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

