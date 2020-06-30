10025 Aly May Dr

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/sHQxzRXdRhM



Come home to Aly May. This home brings comfort and functionality with a well-thought floorplan. Solar panels are on the roof to help with energy-saving! With a large kitchen opening to the living room and formal dining area. Master bedroom located on the first floor facing the private fenced in yard. Master bedroom with double vanity and large walk-in closet. Upstairs has a multipurpose space with 2 bedrooms and a shared bathroom. A great location is next to HEB, shopping, and everyday needs. Schedule your appointment today to view this great home!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: Attached Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Hollow at Slaughter Creek

YEAR BUILT: 2015



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Large open concept floorplan

- Granite countertops

- Tons of cabinet space

- Kitchen Island

- Master bed and bath on the first floor with a large walk-in closet.

- Multipurpose space on the second floor.

- Solar Panels for energy savings.

- Private back yard



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No smoking on property.

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **