Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1000 East 5th St

1000 East 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1000 East 5th Street, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
trash valet
Now leasing in the heart of Austin is this gorgeous community with a rooftop deck and ground floor retail! The amenities are spectacular and include a controlled access parking garage, landscaped pool, a rooftop deck, state-of-the-art fitness center, business center, clubhouse, airy high ceilings, conference room, covered bicycle parking racks and much more!

Inside you'll find clean, contemporary homes with ample modern comforts and conveniences. Features include granite countertops with tile backsplashes, valet trash service, a washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands and custom lighting and ceiling fans. Paradise at your fingertips!
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 East 5th St have any available units?
1000 East 5th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 East 5th St have?
Some of 1000 East 5th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 East 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
1000 East 5th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 East 5th St pet-friendly?
No, 1000 East 5th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1000 East 5th St offer parking?
Yes, 1000 East 5th St offers parking.
Does 1000 East 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 East 5th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 East 5th St have a pool?
Yes, 1000 East 5th St has a pool.
Does 1000 East 5th St have accessible units?
No, 1000 East 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 East 5th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 East 5th St does not have units with dishwashers.

