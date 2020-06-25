All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 814 Dunkirk Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
814 Dunkirk Lane
Last updated June 9 2019 at 10:14 AM

814 Dunkirk Lane

814 Dunkirk Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

814 Dunkirk Lane, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage, large backyard, new stove and dishwasher, recently painted.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/23469

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4598560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Dunkirk Lane have any available units?
814 Dunkirk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 Dunkirk Lane have?
Some of 814 Dunkirk Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Dunkirk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
814 Dunkirk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Dunkirk Lane pet-friendly?
No, 814 Dunkirk Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 814 Dunkirk Lane offer parking?
Yes, 814 Dunkirk Lane offers parking.
Does 814 Dunkirk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 Dunkirk Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Dunkirk Lane have a pool?
No, 814 Dunkirk Lane does not have a pool.
Does 814 Dunkirk Lane have accessible units?
No, 814 Dunkirk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Dunkirk Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 Dunkirk Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010
Cinnamon Park Apartments
2612 Cinnamon Park Cir
Arlington, TX 76016
Villa Del Mar
5234 Villa del Mar Ave
Arlington, TX 76017

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center