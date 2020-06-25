Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
814 Dunkirk Lane
Last updated June 9 2019 at 10:14 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
814 Dunkirk Lane
814 Dunkirk Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
814 Dunkirk Lane, Arlington, TX 76017
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage, large backyard, new stove and dishwasher, recently painted.
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/23469
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4598560)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 814 Dunkirk Lane have any available units?
814 Dunkirk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 814 Dunkirk Lane have?
Some of 814 Dunkirk Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 814 Dunkirk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
814 Dunkirk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Dunkirk Lane pet-friendly?
No, 814 Dunkirk Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 814 Dunkirk Lane offer parking?
Yes, 814 Dunkirk Lane offers parking.
Does 814 Dunkirk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 Dunkirk Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Dunkirk Lane have a pool?
No, 814 Dunkirk Lane does not have a pool.
Does 814 Dunkirk Lane have accessible units?
No, 814 Dunkirk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Dunkirk Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 Dunkirk Lane has units with dishwashers.
