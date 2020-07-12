Apartment List
101 Apartments for rent in Arlington, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Arlington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1042 sqft
This luxury community offers its residents pool, parking and clubhouse. It's in an excellent location in Dallas, close to multiple schools and parks. Units offer W/D hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
951 sqft
Gated Arlington community with spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments just north of Highway 30. Air conditioning, bathtubs and fireplaces. Refreshing swimming pool, carport and business center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
19 Units Available
Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1396 sqft
Stylish, well-equipped apartments in south Arlington, close to The Parks at Arlington shopping mall. Six Flags and the AT&T Stadium are also within 10 miles. Amenities include swimming pool and 24-hour laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
3 Units Available
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
503 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Villas at The Parks Apartments! Our quaint and cozy community offers newly-renovated one and two bedroom apartments and lofts, featuring a variety of upscale designer finishes, such as vinyl wood-inspired flooring, quartz
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
34 Units Available
Ventura
2601 Furrs St, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1090 sqft
Elegant homes with fireplaces and custom cabinetry. On-site offerings include a volleyball court and laundry center. Easy access to I-30. Attend a Cowboys football game at AT&T Stadium. Have a blast at Six Flags Over Texas.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Equinox
2420 E Abram St, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,432
1200 sqft
Prime location with hiking trails, shopping, schools and restaurants all within a five-mile radius. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring and tile backsplash. Dog park and resort-style pool!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
936 sqft
Near where Highway 360 and Tom Landry Freeway meet are the Forest Oaks' one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. These Arlington pet-friendly apartments feature walk-in closets, w/d hookups or on-site laundry, fireplace and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$924
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,141
1114 sqft
Near AT&T Stadium, The Cliffs are luxury apartment homes with a dog park, coffee bar and many more amenities. In-unit bonuses include carports, fireplaces and cable TV.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
34 Units Available
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$744
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$951
910 sqft
Sutter Creek is located off a quiet, tree-lined street in Arlington, Texas.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
21 Units Available
Trinity Trace
1707 Trinity Height Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$829
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1086 sqft
You will appreciate the large designer interiors of Trinity Trace.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Springridge
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
976 sqft
Limited-access gates ensure it's the residents and their friends who enjoy the clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym in this community. Six Flags and the Texas Rangers ballpark are a short drive away. Units have fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
922 sqft
Centrally located apartments in a recently renovated complex, close to new Cowboys Stadium. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and garbage disposal. Fitness center, tennis court and package receiving services. Near I-30 and Highway 360.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
15 Units Available
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments at Legacy Point are just off of Green Oaks Boulevard. Every unit enjoys hardwood floors, ice maker and a fireplace, along with a business center and other amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
15 Units Available
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
975 sqft
Walnut Creek Apartment is a charming community located on south side of Arlington, TX. We offer a variety of floor plans with 10 unique 1 & 2 bedroom designs to choose from.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
27 Units Available
Parkway North
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$833
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1012 sqft
Nearby recreation activities include Chester W. Ditto Golf Course, River Legacy Parks and the Crystal Canyon Natural Area. Mixed units include townhomes and one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$841
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Designer accents like two-tone paint and brushed nickel fixtures. Large pool with cascading waterfall. One mile to I-30/Tom Landry Freeway.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
877 sqft
Shopping and dining options are only steps from this community, but nearby major thoroughfares allow access to even more. Property has its own gym, pool and clubhouse. Units feature fireplaces, hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Riverside Apartments in Arlington, TX is a community that offers upscale amenities, elegant designs, and great service.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
7 Units Available
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$827
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1346 sqft
At Fielder Crossing, you'll enjoy the luxury, convenience and extraordinary style that you deserve. Our unique condominiums offer superb community features that make coming home a pleasure.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
6 Units Available
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located adjacent to the shopping and dining along Madison Drive, this community is mere moments from Parkway Central Park and boasts an on-site gym, pool and tennis court. Fireplaces and walk-in closets in unit.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
8 Units Available
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1046 sqft
Welcome home to Huntington Meadows Apartment Homes! You will find our beautiful community conveniently located nearby Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, The Dallas Cowboys Stadium, The Ballpark at Arlington, and I-30 for quick access to anywhere you want
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
1 Unit Available
Town North
Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
980 sqft
Diamond Villa Townhomes is a charming apartment community near the Arlington Entertainment District, which consists of AT&T stadium, Globe Life Park, Six Flags Over Texas and several popular restaurants.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
18 Units Available
Crossroads at Arlington
903 Road To Six Flags W, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$872
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
947 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments near Arlington Entertainment District. Modern kitchens, wood-burning fireplaces, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Tennis court, pool, coffee bar amenities. Near University of Texas at Arlington and Lincoln Square.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,275
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is convenient to I-20, and residents enjoy the shopping, entertainment and dining of The Parks at Arlington. There's an on-site pool, hot tub and gym to enjoy. Units feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces.
City Guide for Arlington, TX

Howdy, cowboys and cowgirls! Rumor going around the Lone Star State is you’re looking to lasso a sweet apartment deal in Arlington, home of the Cowboys, Rangers, and about 380,000 other proud Texans. Good for you, buckaroos! Situated in the heart of the “Metroplex” just 12 miles from Fort Worth and 20 from Dallas, Arlington is a vibrant and diverse city boasting neighborhoods and rental properties catering to working professionals, growing families, and students alike. Here are a few tips, tr...

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Arlington, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Arlington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

