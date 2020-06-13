Apartment List
/
TX
/
arlington
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM

110 Accessible Apartments for rent in Arlington, TX

Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:45am
Town North
2 Units Available
Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
980 sqft
Diamond Villa Townhomes is a charming apartment community near the Arlington Entertainment District, which consists of AT&T stadium, Globe Life Park, Six Flags Over Texas and several popular restaurants.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:30am
17 Units Available
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
883 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with updated appliances, wood-burning fireplaces, facilities for people with a disability, and pass-through bars. Close to the University of Texas at Arlington.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1042 sqft
This luxury community offers its residents pool, parking and clubhouse. It's in an excellent location in Dallas, close to multiple schools and parks. Units offer W/D hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
$
4 Units Available
Garden Park
1609 Sherry St, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$847
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1030 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Garden Park in Arlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
13 Units Available
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,034
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large kitchens with granite countertops, dishwashers, and hardwood floors. Less than half an hour to Dallas. Close to Six Flags Hurricane Harbor and AT&T Stadium.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
50 Units Available
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX
Studio
$745
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$866
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
930 sqft
Verandahs at Cliffside is in the heart of Arlington's celebrated neighborhoods. Make your home among the parks, plazas, cultural landmarks and the city's greatest attractions.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
32 Units Available
Ventura
2601 Furrs St, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1090 sqft
Elegant homes with fireplaces and custom cabinetry. On-site offerings include a volleyball court and laundry center. Easy access to I-30. Attend a Cowboys football game at AT&T Stadium. Have a blast at Six Flags Over Texas.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
19 Units Available
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$834
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
956 sqft
Offering a prime location minutes from I-30/Highway 360/TX-183, The Madrid Apartments delivers a convenient location, relaxing onsite amenities, and one- and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Arlington, TX.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
4 Units Available
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The location is great - the apartments are better. Element offers beautiful one- and two-bedroom apartments with accent walls, bathrooms with built-in storage, fully-equipped kitchens with pantries, fireplaces, and huge walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Town North
8 Units Available
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, our offices will remain open; however, we will conduct tours by appointment only. Please call our leasing office to arrange a time to view one of our apartments.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1234 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with large living rooms and walk-in closets. On-site management available. Property offers residents the opportunity to play volleyball, work out, relax in hot tub, and more on-site. Close to Treepoint Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
951 sqft
Gated Arlington community with spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments just north of Highway 30. Air conditioning, bathtubs and fireplaces. Refreshing swimming pool, carport and business center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
922 sqft
Centrally located apartments in a recently renovated complex, close to new Cowboys Stadium. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and garbage disposal. Fitness center, tennis court and package receiving services. Near I-30 and Highway 360.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Parkway North
32 Units Available
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$871
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1012 sqft
Nearby recreation activities include Chester W. Ditto Golf Course, River Legacy Parks and the Crystal Canyon Natural Area. Mixed units include townhomes and one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated April 6 at 07:13pm
Contact for Availability
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$946
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
931 sqft
Make a home at Hunters Point. We have an unbeatable selection of one and two-bedroom apartments in North Arlington. Were conveniently located between Dallas and Fort Worth to give you a world of options. Apply today!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated April 1 at 03:30pm
40 Units Available
Villa Del Mar
5234 Villa del Mar Ave, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
984 sqft
Residents feel at home from the beginning at Villa Del Mar, where planned community activities, basketball and tennis courts, and an internet cafe bring residents together, while the one- and two-bedroom units boast distinctive features.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:48am
4 Units Available
West Village Townhomes
300 W Pioneer Pkwy, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Village Townhomes in Arlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
5 Units Available
Cedar Ridge Townhomes
2167 Knoll Crest Dr, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1021 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Pet friendly. 24-hour maintenance available. Close to all the shops at Grand Prairie Premium Outlets. Close to I-20 and SR 360 for convenient transportation.
Results within 1 mile of Arlington
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Meadow Green
3001 E Ave K, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1216 sqft
Grand Prairie's Meadow Green offer a relaxed atmosphere, flexible lease options, and modern amenities. Choose from their spacious and well-maintained 1 to 2-bedroom apartment units with gourmet kitchens and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Sheffield Village
60 Units Available
Sheffield Square
2770 Bardin Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$932
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1252 sqft
Luxurious apartments with 12 different floorplans, 9-foot ceilings, crown molding, huge garden tubs and more. Close to entertainment and shopping, Cowboys Stadium, Six Flags and shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
25 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
2502 Riverside Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,071
1342 sqft
This lakefront property is adjacent to Route 360. Residents are privy to an onsite game room, pool, gym and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets, granite countertops and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
CentrePort Business Park
36 Units Available
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1450 sqft
Luxury community within walking distance of American Airlines Headquarters. Urban style community with oasis pool and sundeck, fitness center, and lounge. Patios, pre-wired for technology, chef-style kitchens, and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sheffield Village
23 Units Available
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$917
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,644
1248 sqft
Indigo Pointe apartments in Grand Prairie, TX, are located at the intersection of Interstate 20 and Highway 360. The units are freshly updated with wood flooring, new countertops and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Bexley Mansfield
6310 S State Highway 360, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The newly constructed Bexley Mansfield Luxury Apartment Community is conveniently located along Highway 360, equidistant between downtown Dallas and downtown Fort Worth making it easy to live close to where you work and also where you like to play.

June 2020 Arlington Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Arlington Rent Report. Arlington rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arlington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Arlington Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Arlington Rent Report. Arlington rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arlington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Arlington rents increased over the past month

Arlington rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Arlington stand at $1,020 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,268 for a two-bedroom. Arlington's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Arlington, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Arlington rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Arlington, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Arlington is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Arlington's median two-bedroom rent of $1,268 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% rise in Arlington.
    • While Arlington's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Arlington than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Arlington.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsArlington 3 BedroomsArlington Accessible ApartmentsArlington Apartments under $1,000Arlington Apartments under $800
    Arlington Apartments under $900Arlington Apartments with BalconyArlington Apartments with GarageArlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArlington Apartments with Move-in SpecialsArlington Apartments with Parking
    Arlington Apartments with PoolArlington Apartments with Washer-DryerArlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Furnished ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly PlacesArlington Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
    Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
    McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Town North
    Parkway North

    Apartments Near Colleges

    The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
    El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center