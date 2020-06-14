Apartment List
/
TX
/
arlington
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

174 Apartments for rent in Arlington, TX with garage

Arlington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:14am
40 Units Available
The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,203
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1222 sqft
Dreams do come true at The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons, an upscale community offering sophisticated, urban-style apartment living in The American Dream City Arlington.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:54am
7 Units Available
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1000 sqft
Near the intersection of I-30 and Highway 360, these affordable units include air conditioning, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and open floor plans. The property is pet friendly and includes a gym, tennis court, and pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
24 Units Available
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1100 sqft
Enjoy apartment living the way it should be at Cedar Point Apartments in Arlington, Texas. We offer thoughtfully designed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, featuring high end amenities and outstanding community facilities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
18 Units Available
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
975 sqft
Walnut Creek Apartment is a charming community located on south side of Arlington, TX. We offer a variety of floor plans with 10 unique 1 & 2 bedroom designs to choose from.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$911
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1114 sqft
Near AT&T Stadium, The Cliffs are luxury apartment homes with a dog park, coffee bar and many more amenities. In-unit bonuses include carports, fireplaces and cable TV.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
12 Units Available
Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1396 sqft
Stylish, well-equipped apartments in south Arlington, close to The Parks at Arlington shopping mall. Six Flags and the AT&T Stadium are also within 10 miles. Amenities include swimming pool and 24-hour laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
936 sqft
Near where Highway 360 and Tom Landry Freeway meet are the Forest Oaks' one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. These Arlington pet-friendly apartments feature walk-in closets, w/d hookups or on-site laundry, fireplace and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
31 Units Available
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1302 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with fireplaces and extra storage. Community highlights include a coffee bar, media room and pool. Minutes from I-20. Close to The Parks at Arlington if you want to shop, dine and relax.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
61 Units Available
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1306 sqft
Stretch out in one of these large apartment homes. Community amenities include a coffee bar, media room and social courtyard. Near I-20 for convenient travel around the metroplex. By University of Texas at Arlington.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
50 Units Available
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX
Studio
$745
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$866
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
930 sqft
Verandahs at Cliffside is in the heart of Arlington's celebrated neighborhoods. Make your home among the parks, plazas, cultural landmarks and the city's greatest attractions.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
8 Units Available
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1424 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments at Legacy Point are just off of Green Oaks Boulevard. Every unit enjoys hardwood floors, ice maker and a fireplace, along with a business center and other amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
1 Unit Available
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,235
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is convenient to I-20, and residents enjoy the shopping, entertainment and dining of The Parks at Arlington. There's an on-site pool, hot tub and gym to enjoy. Units feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1346 sqft
At Fielder Crossing, you'll enjoy the luxury, convenience and extraordinary style that you deserve. Our unique condominiums offer superb community features that make coming home a pleasure.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Cinnamon Park Apartments
2612 Cinnamon Park Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$928
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1082 sqft
Two pools with sundecks, spa. ADA modified community. Numerous closets throughout every home including pantries, linen closets, walk-in closets. Immediate access to Veterans Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1203 sqft
Riverside Apartments in Arlington, TX is a community that offers upscale amenities, elegant designs, and great service.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:12am
$
Treepoint
11 Units Available
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$824
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1036 sqft
Where our award winning staff will meet and exceed your expectations. Come and experience the good life at a peaceful community where you can relax by our two sparkling pools, pick up the pace in our 24 hour fitness center, and much more.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
4 Units Available
Oaks Of Arlington
2100 Ascension Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1132 sqft
This community is just minutes from Clarence Thompson Park, but resident who stay home are privy to a clubhouse, pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units are recently renovated and have fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
2 Units Available
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$911
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The location is great - the apartments are better. Element offers beautiful one- and two-bedroom apartments with accent walls, bathrooms with built-in storage, fully-equipped kitchens with pantries, fireplaces, and huge walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated April 7 at 12:19am
$
Contact for Availability
Heather Ridge
2706 Heather Hill Ct, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the magic of our North Arlington apartments. With dozens of amenities and a great location, everyone can find exactly what theyre looking for at Heather Ridge. Sign up today!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 10 at 07:57am
0 Unit Available
404 Border
404 E Border St, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale Arlington apartments just blocks from UT Austin, ideal for students. One- and two-bedroom units feature open floor plans in a community with a resort-style pool, rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated April 6 at 07:13pm
Contact for Availability
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$946
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
931 sqft
Make a home at Hunters Point. We have an unbeatable selection of one and two-bedroom apartments in North Arlington. Were conveniently located between Dallas and Fort Worth to give you a world of options. Apply today!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
5 Units Available
Cedar Ridge Townhomes
2167 Knoll Crest Dr, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1021 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Pet friendly. 24-hour maintenance available. Close to all the shops at Grand Prairie Premium Outlets. Close to I-20 and SR 360 for convenient transportation.
Results within 1 mile of Arlington
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
CentrePort Business Park
34 Units Available
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1450 sqft
Luxury community within walking distance of American Airlines Headquarters. Urban style community with oasis pool and sundeck, fitness center, and lounge. Patios, pre-wired for technology, chef-style kitchens, and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
37 Units Available
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,103
1454 sqft
Luxury, upgraded community features a golf course and resort-style pool. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with built-in bookshelves, ceiling fans , computer desks and European-style cabinets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Arlington, TX

Arlington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsArlington 3 BedroomsArlington Accessible ApartmentsArlington Apartments under $1,000Arlington Apartments under $800
Arlington Apartments under $900Arlington Apartments with BalconyArlington Apartments with GarageArlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArlington Apartments with Move-in SpecialsArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Apartments with PoolArlington Apartments with Washer-DryerArlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Furnished ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly PlacesArlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center