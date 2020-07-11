Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center dog park hot tub internet access internet cafe package receiving

Belmont Estates Apartments in Arlington, Texas offers luxury, affordability, and excitement all from a central location that our residents love to call home. Just twenty minutes from Downtown Fort Worth, our apartment community provides an apartment suited towards a variety of lifestyles. Our interiors were designed to impress with their attention to every detail. Residents will enjoy the convenience of a full-size washer and dryer, a private patio or balcony with storage, and a beautiful wood-burning fireplaces. Our community amenities are just as impressive, implemented with a resort-style ambiance in mind. Take a dip in one of our two sparkling swimming pools, squeeze in a workout at our fully-equipped fitness center, or indulge in the beauty of our lushly manicured landscaping. Schedule an appointment with one of our leasing agents today at Belmont Estates Apartments.