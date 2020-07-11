Amenities
Belmont Estates Apartments in Arlington, Texas offers luxury, affordability, and excitement all from a central location that our residents love to call home. Just twenty minutes from Downtown Fort Worth, our apartment community provides an apartment suited towards a variety of lifestyles. Our interiors were designed to impress with their attention to every detail. Residents will enjoy the convenience of a full-size washer and dryer, a private patio or balcony with storage, and a beautiful wood-burning fireplaces. Our community amenities are just as impressive, implemented with a resort-style ambiance in mind. Take a dip in one of our two sparkling swimming pools, squeeze in a workout at our fully-equipped fitness center, or indulge in the beauty of our lushly manicured landscaping. Schedule an appointment with one of our leasing agents today at Belmont Estates Apartments.