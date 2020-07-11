All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:00 AM

Belmont Estates

901 East Greenway Glen Dr · (817) 768-5224
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

901 East Greenway Glen Dr, Arlington, TX 76012

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0807 · Avail. Jul 18

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

Unit 0301 · Avail. Jul 15

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

Unit 1701 · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1212 · Avail. now

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 913 sqft

Unit 1904 · Avail. now

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 913 sqft

Unit 0103 · Avail. now

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 913 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Belmont Estates.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
dog park
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
package receiving
Belmont Estates Apartments in Arlington, Texas offers luxury, affordability, and excitement all from a central location that our residents love to call home. Just twenty minutes from Downtown Fort Worth, our apartment community provides an apartment suited towards a variety of lifestyles. Our interiors were designed to impress with their attention to every detail. Residents will enjoy the convenience of a full-size washer and dryer, a private patio or balcony with storage, and a beautiful wood-burning fireplaces. Our community amenities are just as impressive, implemented with a resort-style ambiance in mind. Take a dip in one of our two sparkling swimming pools, squeeze in a workout at our fully-equipped fitness center, or indulge in the beauty of our lushly manicured landscaping. Schedule an appointment with one of our leasing agents today at Belmont Estates Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per application
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $95 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $450 ($150 of which is non-refundable)
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: We do not discriminate based on the breed of your dog but may require vet documentation for a select list of breeds. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call during our normal business hours to ask about our pet policies.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Belmont Estates have any available units?
Belmont Estates has 22 units available starting at $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Belmont Estates have?
Some of Belmont Estates's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Belmont Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Belmont Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Belmont Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, Belmont Estates is pet friendly.
Does Belmont Estates offer parking?
Yes, Belmont Estates offers parking.
Does Belmont Estates have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Belmont Estates offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Belmont Estates have a pool?
Yes, Belmont Estates has a pool.
Does Belmont Estates have accessible units?
No, Belmont Estates does not have accessible units.
Does Belmont Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Belmont Estates has units with dishwashers.
