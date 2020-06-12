Apartment List
168 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Arlington, TX

30 Units Available
6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
893 sqft
Elegant, modern community 20 minutes from Fort Worth near fishing, canoeing and boating. Top-notch fitness center, internet cafe, resort-style, free-form pool and relaxing picnic areas. Pet-friendly with a bark park.
$
Parkway North
32 Units Available
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1012 sqft
Nearby recreation activities include Chester W. Ditto Golf Course, River Legacy Parks and the Crystal Canyon Natural Area. Mixed units include townhomes and one- and two-bedroom apartments.
$
48 Units Available
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
930 sqft
Verandahs at Cliffside is in the heart of Arlington's celebrated neighborhoods. Make your home among the parks, plazas, cultural landmarks and the city's greatest attractions.
$
Parkway North
25 Units Available
Vine
711 Trinity Cir, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1009 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Arlington with access to the city's best trails, shopping, schools and restaurants. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, granite countertops, tennis courts and sand volleyball.
$
10 Units Available
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1164 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments at Legacy Point are just off of Green Oaks Boulevard. Every unit enjoys hardwood floors, ice maker and a fireplace, along with a business center and other amenities.
9 Units Available
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1070 sqft
Located close to shopping centers, grocery stores and restaurants. Apartments feature elegant details such as hardwood flooring, plant shelves and fireplaces. Resort-style swimming pool and tennis court.
19 Units Available
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
971 sqft
Whether you're looking for extraordinary amenities, a sense of community, or a convenient location in Arlington, you will find it all at Redgate.
5 Units Available
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
873 sqft
At Walnut Ridge, our friendly, top notch staff, high-quality amenities and dedication to our residents set us apart from the rest of competition! Our one- and two-bedroom apartments offer completely renovated interiors featuring, laminate
15 Units Available
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
918 sqft
Large kitchens with granite countertops, dishwashers, and hardwood floors. Less than half an hour to Dallas. Close to Six Flags Hurricane Harbor and AT&T Stadium.
14 Units Available
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
877 sqft
Shopping and dining options are only steps from this community, but nearby major thoroughfares allow access to even more. Property has its own gym, pool and clubhouse. Units feature fireplaces, hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups.
22 Units Available
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1114 sqft
Near AT&T Stadium, The Cliffs are luxury apartment homes with a dog park, coffee bar and many more amenities. In-unit bonuses include carports, fireplaces and cable TV.
23 Units Available
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
959 sqft
Luxury apartment community with two sparkling swimming pools, a fully equipped fitness center and manicured landscaping. Units feature full-size washer/dryer and private patio/balcony with extra storage.
$
16 Units Available
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
956 sqft
Offering a prime location minutes from I-30/Highway 360/TX-183, The Madrid Apartments delivers a convenient location, relaxing onsite amenities, and one- and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Arlington, TX.
7 Units Available
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
936 sqft
Near where Highway 360 and Tom Landry Freeway meet are the Forest Oaks' one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. These Arlington pet-friendly apartments feature walk-in closets, w/d hookups or on-site laundry, fireplace and extra storage.
12 Units Available
Woodcreek
2717 Lawrence Rd, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1137 sqft
Woodcreek Apartment Homes in Arlington, TX offer modern living meets suburban comfort with spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans. Woodcreek is a unique pet-friendly community that offers residents a standard of living that is surpassed by none.
7 Units Available
Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1186 sqft
Located in the heart of Arlington and close to hiking trails, shopping, schools and restaurants. Newly renovated apartments include stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, resort-style pool and outdoor grilling stations.
$
Treepoint
11 Units Available
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
913 sqft
Where our award winning staff will meet and exceed your expectations. Come and experience the good life at a peaceful community where you can relax by our two sparkling pools, pick up the pace in our 24 hour fitness center, and much more.
16 Units Available
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
883 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with updated appliances, wood-burning fireplaces, facilities for people with a disability, and pass-through bars. Close to the University of Texas at Arlington.
$
35 Units Available
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1147 sqft
All units feature modern kitchens and bathrooms along with energy-saving doors and windows. Conveniently located just five minutes from the University of Texas and bordering I-20, I-30, Hwy 820 and Hwy 36.
Parkway North
4 Units Available
Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1040 sqft
Cedar Creek Apartments in Arlington treats relaxing like a business, with cozy wood-burning fireplaces in units, a sparkling pool and convenient off-street parking. The pet-friendly, one- to three-bedroom apartments are close to Parkway North.
5 Units Available
Oaks Of Arlington
2100 Ascension Blvd, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1132 sqft
This community is just minutes from Clarence Thompson Park, but resident who stay home are privy to a clubhouse, pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units are recently renovated and have fireplaces.
10 Units Available
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1046 sqft
Welcome home to Huntington Meadows Apartment Homes! You will find our beautiful community conveniently located nearby Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, The Dallas Cowboys Stadium, The Ballpark at Arlington, and I-30 for quick access to anywhere you want
2 Units Available
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,526
1029 sqft
This community is convenient to I-20, and residents enjoy the shopping, entertainment and dining of The Parks at Arlington. There's an on-site pool, hot tub and gym to enjoy. Units feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces.
16 Units Available
Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
952 sqft
Riverside Apartments in Arlington, TX is a community that offers upscale amenities, elegant designs, and great service.

June 2020 Arlington Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Arlington Rent Report. Arlington rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arlington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Arlington rents increased over the past month

Arlington rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Arlington stand at $1,020 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,268 for a two-bedroom. Arlington's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Arlington, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Arlington rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Arlington, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Arlington is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Arlington's median two-bedroom rent of $1,268 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% rise in Arlington.
    • While Arlington's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Arlington than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Arlington.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

