Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill guest suite package receiving cats allowed parking cc payments hot tub internet access

A great location blended with a quality life style can be yours at Bardin Oaks Apartments. With our unique and spacious floor plans to our friendly and professional staff, we make coming home an enjoyable experience. Conveniently located near major employers, shopping, fine dining and entertainment, everything is at your fingertips. Loaded with community features such as two sparkling pools, fitness room, basketball court, and playground - add to that a perfect neighborhood feeling and you’ve got an outstanding place to call home!