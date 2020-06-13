Apartment List
102 Apartments for rent in Arlington, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...
Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
7 Units Available
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1000 sqft
Near the intersection of I-30 and Highway 360, these affordable units include air conditioning, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and open floor plans. The property is pet friendly and includes a gym, tennis court, and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
19 Units Available
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$834
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
956 sqft
Offering a prime location minutes from I-30/Highway 360/TX-183, The Madrid Apartments delivers a convenient location, relaxing onsite amenities, and one- and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Arlington, TX.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
40 Units Available
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
910 sqft
Sutter Creek is located off a quiet, tree-lined street in Arlington, Texas.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
9 Units Available
Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1186 sqft
Located in the heart of Arlington and close to hiking trails, shopping, schools and restaurants. Newly renovated apartments include stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, resort-style pool and outdoor grilling stations.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
1 Unit Available
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,235
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is convenient to I-20, and residents enjoy the shopping, entertainment and dining of The Parks at Arlington. There's an on-site pool, hot tub and gym to enjoy. Units feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces.
Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
4 Units Available
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The location is great - the apartments are better. Element offers beautiful one- and two-bedroom apartments with accent walls, bathrooms with built-in storage, fully-equipped kitchens with pantries, fireplaces, and huge walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
14 Units Available
Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1396 sqft
Stylish, well-equipped apartments in south Arlington, close to The Parks at Arlington shopping mall. Six Flags and the AT&T Stadium are also within 10 miles. Amenities include swimming pool and 24-hour laundry facilities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Town North
8 Units Available
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, our offices will remain open; however, we will conduct tours by appointment only. Please call our leasing office to arrange a time to view one of our apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1234 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with large living rooms and walk-in closets. On-site management available. Property offers residents the opportunity to play volleyball, work out, relax in hot tub, and more on-site. Close to Treepoint Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
30 Units Available
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1302 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with fireplaces and extra storage. Community highlights include a coffee bar, media room and pool. Minutes from I-20. Close to The Parks at Arlington if you want to shop, dine and relax.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1034 sqft
Wimbledon Oaks in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex offers unique floor-plans and newly renovated residences with tons of amenities. Enjoy large patios, sunrooms, on-site parking, swimming pool and fitness facility. Kitchens feature modern-fixtures and high-end details.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Woodcreek
2717 Lawrence Rd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$936
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1137 sqft
Woodcreek Apartment Homes in Arlington, TX offer modern living meets suburban comfort with spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans. Woodcreek is a unique pet-friendly community that offers residents a standard of living that is surpassed by none.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
951 sqft
Gated Arlington community with spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments just north of Highway 30. Air conditioning, bathtubs and fireplaces. Refreshing swimming pool, carport and business center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1054 sqft
Enjoy your new life at The Preserve at Turtle Creek Apartments! Stylish living with the convenience of easy access to the I-30 and Highway 360.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes are pet-friendly with cozy kitchens, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, fitness center, playground. Easy access to local shopping, dining and entertainment. Near I-20, Arlington Municipal Airport.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
5 Units Available
Residence on Lamar
1224 E Lamar Blvd, Arlington, TX
Studio
$835
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1145 sqft
Fountain-cooled sun shelf on resort-style pool. Patio or balconies for relaxing outdoors. One mile to Lincoln Square mall, I-30/Tom Landry Freeway.
Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
8 Units Available
Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
972 sqft
Here at Felix we've got everything to check your boxes: newly upgraded interiors, open concept kitchens, and all the in-demand community spaces you've always wanted. Enjoy our lounge-worthy pool and our state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Contact for Availability
Remington Meadows
903 Ashford Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1018 sqft
Prime location close to golfing and nature with beautifully landscaped grounds. Units feature full tubs, in-unit washer/dryer and private patio/balcony. Community has a relaxing pool, coffee bar and BBQ/grill for entertaining.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
12 Units Available
Crossroads at Arlington
903 Road To Six Flags W, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$876
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
947 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments near Arlington Entertainment District. Modern kitchens, wood-burning fireplaces, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Tennis court, pool, coffee bar amenities. Near University of Texas at Arlington and Lincoln Square.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Cinnamon Park Apartments
2612 Cinnamon Park Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$928
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1082 sqft
Two pools with sundecks, spa. ADA modified community. Numerous closets throughout every home including pantries, linen closets, walk-in closets. Immediate access to Veterans Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Springridge
13 Units Available
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
905 sqft
Limited-access gates ensure it's the residents and their friends who enjoy the clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym in this community. Six Flags and the Texas Rangers ballpark are a short drive away. Units have fireplaces.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
922 sqft
Centrally located apartments in a recently renovated complex, close to new Cowboys Stadium. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and garbage disposal. Fitness center, tennis court and package receiving services. Near I-30 and Highway 360.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
936 sqft
Near where Highway 360 and Tom Landry Freeway meet are the Forest Oaks' one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. These Arlington pet-friendly apartments feature walk-in closets, w/d hookups or on-site laundry, fireplace and extra storage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$832
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
971 sqft
Whether you're looking for extraordinary amenities, a sense of community, or a convenient location in Arlington, you will find it all at Redgate.
City Guide for Arlington, TX

Howdy, cowboys and cowgirls! Rumor going around the Lone Star State is you're looking to lasso a sweet apartment deal in Arlington, home of the Cowboys, Rangers, and about 380,000 other proud Texans. Good for you, buckaroos! Situated in the heart of the "Metroplex" just 12 miles from Fort Worth and 20 from Dallas, Arlington is a vibrant and diverse city boasting neighborhoods and rental properties catering to working professionals, growing families, and students alike.

Having trouble with Craigslist Arlington? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Arlington, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Arlington renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

