Apartment List
/
TX
/
arlington
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 PM

162 Apartments for rent in Arlington, TX with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Arlington renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
8 Units Available
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$996
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes are pet-friendly with cozy kitchens, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, fitness center, playground. Easy access to local shopping, dining and entertainment. Near I-20, Arlington Municipal Airport.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
61 Units Available
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1306 sqft
Stretch out in one of these large apartment homes. Community amenities include a coffee bar, media room and social courtyard. Near I-20 for convenient travel around the metroplex. By University of Texas at Arlington.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Parkway North
21 Units Available
Vine
711 Trinity Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1009 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Arlington with access to the city's best trails, shopping, schools and restaurants. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, granite countertops, tennis courts and sand volleyball.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:16am
21 Units Available
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
959 sqft
Luxury apartment community with two sparkling swimming pools, a fully equipped fitness center and manicured landscaping. Units feature full-size washer/dryer and private patio/balcony with extra storage.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
11 Units Available
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The lifestyle you've been looking for can be found at Falcon Lakes! Welcome to Falcon Lakes Apartment Homes, Arlington's premier luxury community! Our upscale community was meticulously planned for a luxurious lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
$
7 Units Available
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
503 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
741 sqft
Welcome home to Villas at The Parks Apartments! Our quaint and cozy community offers newly-renovated one and two bedroom apartments and lofts, featuring a variety of upscale designer finishes, such as vinyl wood-inspired flooring, quartz
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
50 Units Available
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX
Studio
$745
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$866
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
930 sqft
Verandahs at Cliffside is in the heart of Arlington's celebrated neighborhoods. Make your home among the parks, plazas, cultural landmarks and the city's greatest attractions.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
8 Units Available
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1424 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments at Legacy Point are just off of Green Oaks Boulevard. Every unit enjoys hardwood floors, ice maker and a fireplace, along with a business center and other amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
19 Units Available
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$834
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
956 sqft
Offering a prime location minutes from I-30/Highway 360/TX-183, The Madrid Apartments delivers a convenient location, relaxing onsite amenities, and one- and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Arlington, TX.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
39 Units Available
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
910 sqft
Sutter Creek is located off a quiet, tree-lined street in Arlington, Texas.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
1 Unit Available
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,235
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is convenient to I-20, and residents enjoy the shopping, entertainment and dining of The Parks at Arlington. There's an on-site pool, hot tub and gym to enjoy. Units feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1346 sqft
At Fielder Crossing, you'll enjoy the luxury, convenience and extraordinary style that you deserve. Our unique condominiums offer superb community features that make coming home a pleasure.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
951 sqft
Gated Arlington community with spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments just north of Highway 30. Air conditioning, bathtubs and fireplaces. Refreshing swimming pool, carport and business center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
8 Units Available
Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
972 sqft
Here at Felix we've got everything to check your boxes: newly upgraded interiors, open concept kitchens, and all the in-demand community spaces you've always wanted. Enjoy our lounge-worthy pool and our state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Contact for Availability
Remington Meadows
903 Ashford Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1018 sqft
Prime location close to golfing and nature with beautifully landscaped grounds. Units feature full tubs, in-unit washer/dryer and private patio/balcony. Community has a relaxing pool, coffee bar and BBQ/grill for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
12 Units Available
Crossroads at Arlington
903 Road To Six Flags W, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$876
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
947 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments near Arlington Entertainment District. Modern kitchens, wood-burning fireplaces, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Tennis court, pool, coffee bar amenities. Near University of Texas at Arlington and Lincoln Square.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Cinnamon Park Apartments
2612 Cinnamon Park Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$928
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1082 sqft
Two pools with sundecks, spa. ADA modified community. Numerous closets throughout every home including pantries, linen closets, walk-in closets. Immediate access to Veterans Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1203 sqft
Riverside Apartments in Arlington, TX is a community that offers upscale amenities, elegant designs, and great service.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located adjacent to the shopping and dining along Madison Drive, this community is mere moments from Parkway Central Park and boasts an on-site gym, pool and tennis court. Fireplaces and walk-in closets in unit.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Parkway North
32 Units Available
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$871
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1012 sqft
Nearby recreation activities include Chester W. Ditto Golf Course, River Legacy Parks and the Crystal Canyon Natural Area. Mixed units include townhomes and one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
14 Units Available
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
877 sqft
Shopping and dining options are only steps from this community, but nearby major thoroughfares allow access to even more. Property has its own gym, pool and clubhouse. Units feature fireplaces, hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
4 Units Available
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
873 sqft
At Walnut Ridge, our friendly, top notch staff, high-quality amenities and dedication to our residents set us apart from the rest of competition! Our one- and two-bedroom apartments offer completely renovated interiors featuring, laminate
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
$
Treepoint
11 Units Available
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$824
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1036 sqft
Where our award winning staff will meet and exceed your expectations. Come and experience the good life at a peaceful community where you can relax by our two sparkling pools, pick up the pace in our 24 hour fitness center, and much more.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
Parkway North
4 Units Available
Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cedar Creek Apartments in Arlington treats relaxing like a business, with cozy wood-burning fireplaces in units, a sparkling pool and convenient off-street parking. The pet-friendly, one- to three-bedroom apartments are close to Parkway North.
City Guide for Arlington, TX

Howdy, cowboys and cowgirls! Rumor going around the Lone Star State is you’re looking to lasso a sweet apartment deal in Arlington, home of the Cowboys, Rangers, and about 380,000 other proud Texans. Good for you, buckaroos! Situated in the heart of the “Metroplex” just 12 miles from Fort Worth and 20 from Dallas, Arlington is a vibrant and diverse city boasting neighborhoods and rental properties catering to working professionals, growing families, and students alike. Here are a few tips, tr...

Having trouble with Craigslist Arlington? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Arlington, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Arlington renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsArlington 3 BedroomsArlington Accessible ApartmentsArlington Apartments under $1,000Arlington Apartments under $800
Arlington Apartments under $900Arlington Apartments with BalconyArlington Apartments with GarageArlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArlington Apartments with Move-in SpecialsArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Apartments with PoolArlington Apartments with Washer-DryerArlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Furnished ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly PlacesArlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center