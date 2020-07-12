/
parkway north
203 Apartments for rent in Parkway North, Arlington, TX
27 Units Available
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$833
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1012 sqft
Nearby recreation activities include Chester W. Ditto Golf Course, River Legacy Parks and the Crystal Canyon Natural Area. Mixed units include townhomes and one- and two-bedroom apartments.
18 Units Available
Vine
711 Trinity Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1009 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Arlington with access to the city's best trails, shopping, schools and restaurants. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, granite countertops, tennis courts and sand volleyball.
4 Units Available
Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cedar Creek Apartments in Arlington treats relaxing like a business, with cozy wood-burning fireplaces in units, a sparkling pool and convenient off-street parking. The pet-friendly, one- to three-bedroom apartments are close to Parkway North.
Results within 1 mile of Parkway North
14 Units Available
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$951
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
956 sqft
Offering a prime location minutes from I-30/Highway 360/TX-183, The Madrid Apartments delivers a convenient location, relaxing onsite amenities, and one- and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Arlington, TX.
16 Units Available
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$816
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
971 sqft
Whether you're looking for extraordinary amenities, a sense of community, or a convenient location in Arlington, you will find it all at Redgate.
8 Units Available
Woodcreek
2717 Lawrence Rd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$932
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1137 sqft
Woodcreek Apartment Homes in Arlington, TX offer modern living meets suburban comfort with spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans. Woodcreek is a unique pet-friendly community that offers residents a standard of living that is surpassed by none.
34 Units Available
Ventura
2601 Furrs St, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1090 sqft
Elegant homes with fireplaces and custom cabinetry. On-site offerings include a volleyball court and laundry center. Easy access to I-30. Attend a Cowboys football game at AT&T Stadium. Have a blast at Six Flags Over Texas.
6 Units Available
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
877 sqft
Shopping and dining options are only steps from this community, but nearby major thoroughfares allow access to even more. Property has its own gym, pool and clubhouse. Units feature fireplaces, hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups.
6 Units Available
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located adjacent to the shopping and dining along Madison Drive, this community is mere moments from Parkway Central Park and boasts an on-site gym, pool and tennis court. Fireplaces and walk-in closets in unit.
6 Units Available
Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1186 sqft
Located in the heart of Arlington and close to hiking trails, shopping, schools and restaurants. Newly renovated apartments include stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, resort-style pool and outdoor grilling stations.
Contact for Availability
Remington Meadows
903 Ashford Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1018 sqft
Prime location close to golfing and nature with beautifully landscaped grounds. Units feature full tubs, in-unit washer/dryer and private patio/balcony. Community has a relaxing pool, coffee bar and BBQ/grill for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Parkway North
45 Units Available
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1448 sqft
The Domain at Founders Parc brings another level of living to this mid-cities neighborhood. From our upscale pool with cabanas and outdoor kitchens to our pet-friendly dog parks, socials, fun activities are central to the community.
14 Units Available
Bexley Landing
901 Grange Hall Road, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1253 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,039
1511 sqft
Discover a living experience at Bexley Landing that's designed for the modern professional. We merge contemporary elegance with refreshing comfort.
23 Units Available
Avenue900
900 Grange Hall Rd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,140
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1558 sqft
Elegant apartments with exquisite finishes and stainless steel appliances. E-payments for resident convenience. Get access to a game room, grill area and business center. Near Bear Creek Golf Club.
29 Units Available
The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,267
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,771
1222 sqft
Dreams do come true at The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons, an upscale community offering sophisticated, urban-style apartment living in The American Dream City Arlington.
16 Units Available
Summerstone Apartment Homes
2301 L Don Dodson Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1016 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community features two pools, covered parking, and a fitness studio. Easy access to Highway 183. Walk or run at nearby Bedford Trails Linear Park.
22 Units Available
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community with resort-style pool, coffee bar and outdoor picnic areas for entertaining. Close to Highways 183 and 360. Units have full-size W/D, tile backsplashes, Whirlpool appliances and more.
35 Units Available
Colonial Village at Shoal Creek
2500 Central Park Blvd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$843
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,613
1362 sqft
Elegant, home-style apartments located in the Mid-Cities. Gourmet kitchens, picture windows, luxurious walk-in closets and other fine finishes. Convenient access to Highway 183 for easy commuting.
25 Units Available
Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,832
1499 sqft
Secure gated community 15 minutes from the center of Fort Worth. Short drive to the I-820. Amenities include clubhouse, dog park, pool and fitness center.
11 Units Available
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1054 sqft
Enjoy your new life at The Preserve at Turtle Creek Apartments! Stylish living with the convenience of easy access to the I-30 and Highway 360.
10 Units Available
Copper Hill
3000 Bedford Rd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$842
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
982 sqft
With a location that can't be beat - DFW Airport, TX-121 and 183 are just minutes away - Copper Hill is a dream come true. Socialize in this pet-friendly community at the basketball court, pool or racquetball court.
70 Units Available
Canopy on Central
2700 Central Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
921 sqft
Five pools with resort-inspired waterscaping. Extensive courtyards with grassy picnic areas, park-like landscaping and mature trees. White or wood cabinetry, and choice of accent wall color. One mile to Highway 121/183.
52 Units Available
The Logan
1400 Sierra Springs Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
978 sqft
Active living with 24-hour fitness center, tennis and basketball courts. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Fast access to Highway 121/Airport Freeway.
10 Units Available
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
905 sqft
Spacious homes designed with walk-in closets and breakfast bars. Indoor and outdoor fitness areas. Courtyards with playground, picnic and grill areas. Immediate access to Highway 360 and I-30/Tom Landry Freeway.
