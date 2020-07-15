AL
/
TX
/
arlington
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM

44 Studio Apartments for rent in Arlington, TX

July 15
$
54 Units Available
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX
Studio
$880
503 sqft
Verandahs at Cliffside is in the heart of Arlington's celebrated neighborhoods. Make your home among the parks, plazas, cultural landmarks and the city's greatest attractions.
July 15
5 Units Available
Residence on Lamar
1224 E Lamar Blvd, Arlington, TX
Studio
$795
547 sqft
Fountain-cooled sun shelf on resort-style pool. Patio or balconies for relaxing outdoors. One mile to Lincoln Square mall, I-30/Tom Landry Freeway.
Results within 1 mile of Arlington
July 15
21 Units Available
Mission Mayfield Downs
2901 Mayfield Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
Studio
$902
677 sqft
Spend a relaxing weekend lounging at the sparkling swimming pool with family and friends. Challenge yourself to an energizing workout in the fully equipped fitness center. Enjoy the beautifully landscaped grounds from your private patio or balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Arlington
July 15
27 Units Available
Oak Park by ARIUM
1350 N Main St, Euless, TX
Studio
$795
525 sqft
Centrally located in Euless, just minutes from DFW airport. The community offers residents five resort-style pools, two tennis courts, multiple basketball courts and a gym. Luxury units include walk-in closets, granite counters and dishwasher.
July 15
13 Units Available
Harmony Hills
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$790
510 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments feature a variety of floor plans, spacious living rooms and fireplaces. Community has a swimming pool, laundry facilities and manicured grounds.
July 15
23 Units Available
Ladera Ranch
3303 Esters Rd, Irving, TX
Studio
$814
445 sqft
Modern community with clubhouse, Java Bar, leash-free dog park and volleyball pool. Units have fireplaces, patio/balcony and hardwood flooring. Located minutes from DFW airport and Highways 121, 183, 161 and 360.
Results within 10 miles of Arlington
July 15
59 Units Available
The Carolyn
900 Lake Carolyn Parkway, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,395
572 sqft
Introducing The Carolyn, a stunning community of one, two, and three bedroom Irving apartments in an ideal location.
July 15
$
42 Units Available
AMLI at Escena
6401 Escena Blvd, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,079
650 sqft
Two-level resort-style pool with sun shelf. Pet spa with bath and grooming table. LEED Gold Certified for green living. Designer homes with faux wood flooring and pendant lighting.
July 15
$
43 Units Available
AMLI Campion Trail
777 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,082
632 sqft
Close to Campion Trail and Las Colinas Urban Center Station. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and bathrooms with oversized garden tubs. On-site amenities include two courtyards with resort-style swimming pools.
July 15
$
43 Units Available
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,151
672 sqft
Live your best life inside one of our 300 studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments where luxurious finishes and first-rate fixtures guarantee your wellbeing.
July 15
38 Units Available
801 LasCo
801 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,172
600 sqft
Be the first to live in your luxury apartment near State Highway 161 N. Apartments feature 10- to 14-foot ceilings and granite counters. Relax on the rooftop terrace or at the pool. Near DART.
July 15
$
61 Units Available
Crest at Las Colinas
871 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,169
654 sqft
Living across from Lake Carolyn is only one benefit of living in this community. There's a pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym on the property. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
July 15
$
75 Units Available
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26, Grapevine, TX
Studio
$1,248
661 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
July 15
82 Units Available
Lincoln Las Colinas
401 W Northwest Hwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,100
646 sqft
Slate and ceramic tile flooring, custom two-tone paint, black and clean steel appliances. Resort-style pool with water features, lounging shelf. Free fitness classes. Immediate access to lakeside walking/jogging trail.
July 15
$
33 Units Available
Cultural District
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,050
595 sqft
Within walking distance to West 7th District's best shopping, dining and entertainment venues. One- and two-bedroom homes featuring open-concept gourmet kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Amenities include a residents' club with mini bar and outdoor lounge.
July 15
44 Units Available
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,095
556 sqft
Homes with high ceilings, gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, a fully equipped fitness center and a clubhouse. Close to Highway 280.
July 15
38 Units Available
Scenic Bluff
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$990
761 sqft
Our brand new community consists of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartment homes. The Union at River East offers nine gorgeous live-work homes which can be operated as both a home and a business with its own personal store front access.
July 15
22 Units Available
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St, Haltom City, TX
Studio
$722
327 sqft
Desert Sands Apartments, conveniently located close to Highway 820, Interstate 35W, and Highways 121 and 183, offers a beautiful, lush, and landscaped community and style of living.
July 15
24 Units Available
IMT Lakeshore Lofts
800 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,110
613 sqft
Contemporary apartments with designer finishes. Recently renovated. Residents get access to a yoga studio, wine room, game center, billiards table and media room. Near Las Colinas Country Club. Easy access to I-35E.
July 15
26 Units Available
Gables Water Street
5270 N O'Connor Blvd, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,625
666 sqft
Mixed-use development located right on Lake Carolyn and steps away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Easy access to public transportation. Wide variety of floor plans available.
July 15
37 Units Available
Scenic Bluff
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,040
603 sqft
New homes that come fully furnished. Residents get access to a gym and pool. Close to I-35W. Near Riverside Park and Martin House Brewing Company. Within minutes of downtown Fort Worth.
July 15
16 Units Available
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,158
495 sqft
Open kitchens, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and kitchen islands. Spacious bathrooms and walk-in closets. Conveniently located with easy access to restaurants, retail, nightlife, and 7th Avenue.
July 15
28 Units Available
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$939
395 sqft
Just steps from the Montgomery Plaza and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues along 7th Avenue. 1-3 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Gym, pool and internet cafe on-site.
July 15
30 Units Available
Downtown Fort Worth
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$982
700 sqft
Sprawling pool with water features, sun shelf. Multi-level parking garage. Ceramic tile and faux plank wood flooring, arched doorways, nine-foot ceilings. Just a half mile to Sundance Square.
Rent Report
Arlington

July 2020 Arlington Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Arlington Rent Report. Arlington rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arlington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Arlington rents increased significantly over the past month

Arlington rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Arlington stand at $1,024 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,272 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Arlington's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Arlington, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents were down 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Arlington rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Arlington, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Arlington is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Arlington's median two-bedroom rent of $1,272 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Arlington's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Arlington than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Arlington.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

