Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center coffee bar internet cafe 24hr gym pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill clubhouse courtyard e-payments hot tub

Situated in a beautiful growing area of south Arlington, Villa Del Mar is located within minutes to The Parks at Arlington, Paragon Outlets, Arlington Highlands, fine dining restaurants and Interstate 20. Villa Del Mar offers graceful living with one and two bedroom apartment homes each with its own distinctive features.

The community offers a variety of popular amenities that include, free DVD rentals, planned monthly activities, business center, fitness center equipped with televisions, iPod station and free weights. Enjoy the new internet cafй with free Wi-Fi, coffee bar and snacks. Welcome home to Villa Del Mar.