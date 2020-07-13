All apartments in Arlington
Villa Del Mar
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

Villa Del Mar

5234 Villa del Mar Ave · (817) 952-6003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5234 Villa del Mar Ave, Arlington, TX 76017

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villa Del Mar.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
internet cafe
24hr gym
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
clubhouse
courtyard
e-payments
hot tub
Situated in a beautiful growing area of south Arlington, Villa Del Mar is located within minutes to The Parks at Arlington, Paragon Outlets, Arlington Highlands, fine dining restaurants and Interstate 20. Villa Del Mar offers graceful living with one and two bedroom apartment homes each with its own distinctive features.
The community offers a variety of popular amenities that include, free DVD rentals, planned monthly activities, business center, fitness center equipped with televisions, iPod station and free weights. Enjoy the new internet cafй with free Wi-Fi, coffee bar and snacks. Welcome home to Villa Del Mar.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 month leases
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $175-$375
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $9/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $175
fee: $200
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20 for 1 and $30 for 2/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Carport: included in lease, Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villa Del Mar have any available units?
Villa Del Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Villa Del Mar have?
Some of Villa Del Mar's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villa Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
Villa Del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villa Del Mar pet-friendly?
Yes, Villa Del Mar is pet friendly.
Does Villa Del Mar offer parking?
Yes, Villa Del Mar offers parking.
Does Villa Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
No, Villa Del Mar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Villa Del Mar have a pool?
Yes, Villa Del Mar has a pool.
Does Villa Del Mar have accessible units?
Yes, Villa Del Mar has accessible units.
Does Villa Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villa Del Mar has units with dishwashers.
