town north
193 Apartments for rent in Town North, Arlington, TX
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1200 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, our offices will remain open; however, we will conduct tours by appointment only. Please call our leasing office to arrange a time to view one of our apartments.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
1 Unit Available
Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
980 sqft
Diamond Villa Townhomes is a charming apartment community near the Arlington Entertainment District, which consists of AT&T stadium, Globe Life Park, Six Flags Over Texas and several popular restaurants.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
1 Unit Available
Stadium West
812 North Center Street, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$940
988 sqft
Welcome to the Stadium West Apartments! Love Where You Live! At Stadium West Apartments, our first priority is making our residents feel at home. Our spacious two bedroom apartments offer balconies, fireplaces, dishwashers and more.
Results within 1 mile of Town North
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
29 Units Available
The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,267
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,771
1222 sqft
Dreams do come true at The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons, an upscale community offering sophisticated, urban-style apartment living in The American Dream City Arlington.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
22 Units Available
6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
893 sqft
Elegant, modern community 20 minutes from Fort Worth near fishing, canoeing and boating. Top-notch fitness center, internet cafe, resort-style, free-form pool and relaxing picnic areas. Pet-friendly with a bark park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
959 sqft
Luxury apartment community with two sparkling swimming pools, a fully equipped fitness center and manicured landscaping. Units feature full-size washer/dryer and private patio/balcony with extra storage.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
951 sqft
Gated Arlington community with spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments just north of Highway 30. Air conditioning, bathtubs and fireplaces. Refreshing swimming pool, carport and business center.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
18 Units Available
Crossroads at Arlington
903 Road To Six Flags W, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$872
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
947 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments near Arlington Entertainment District. Modern kitchens, wood-burning fireplaces, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Tennis court, pool, coffee bar amenities. Near University of Texas at Arlington and Lincoln Square.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
4 Units Available
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1041 sqft
The location is great - the apartments are better. Element offers beautiful one- and two-bedroom apartments with accent walls, bathrooms with built-in storage, fully-equipped kitchens with pantries, fireplaces, and huge walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:39am
Contact for Availability
404 Border
404 E Border St, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale Arlington apartments just blocks from UT Austin, ideal for students. One- and two-bedroom units feature open floor plans in a community with a resort-style pool, rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym.
Results within 5 miles of Town North
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Cinnamon Park Apartments
2612 Cinnamon Park Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$946
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1082 sqft
Two pools with sundecks, spa. ADA modified community. Numerous closets throughout every home including pantries, linen closets, walk-in closets. Immediate access to Veterans Park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$981
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to shopping centers, grocery stores and restaurants. Apartments feature elegant details such as hardwood flooring, plant shelves and fireplaces. Resort-style swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
14 Units Available
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$951
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
956 sqft
Offering a prime location minutes from I-30/Highway 360/TX-183, The Madrid Apartments delivers a convenient location, relaxing onsite amenities, and one- and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Arlington, TX.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$816
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
971 sqft
Whether you're looking for extraordinary amenities, a sense of community, or a convenient location in Arlington, you will find it all at Redgate.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1054 sqft
Enjoy your new life at The Preserve at Turtle Creek Apartments! Stylish living with the convenience of easy access to the I-30 and Highway 360.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes are pet-friendly with cozy kitchens, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, fitness center, playground. Easy access to local shopping, dining and entertainment. Near I-20, Arlington Municipal Airport.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
10 Units Available
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
905 sqft
Spacious homes designed with walk-in closets and breakfast bars. Indoor and outdoor fitness areas. Courtyards with playground, picnic and grill areas. Immediate access to Highway 360 and I-30/Tom Landry Freeway.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
21 Units Available
Mission Mayfield Downs
2901 Mayfield Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
Studio
$925
677 sqft
1 Bedroom
$994
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1061 sqft
Spend a relaxing weekend lounging at the sparkling swimming pool with family and friends. Challenge yourself to an energizing workout in the fully equipped fitness center. Enjoy the beautifully landscaped grounds from your private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
49 Units Available
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$871
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1306 sqft
Stretch out in one of these large apartment homes. Community amenities include a coffee bar, media room and social courtyard. Near I-20 for convenient travel around the metroplex. By University of Texas at Arlington.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
49 Units Available
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX
Studio
$877
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$988
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
930 sqft
Verandahs at Cliffside is in the heart of Arlington's celebrated neighborhoods. Make your home among the parks, plazas, cultural landmarks and the city's greatest attractions.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
The Belmont
1920 W Tarrant Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1058 sqft
Fitness center for cardio training. Secure living with on-site management and limited access gates. In-home options for a fireplace and/or balcony. Immediate freeway access with a two minute drive to President George Bush Turnpike and I-30.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
32 Units Available
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,784
1454 sqft
Luxury, upgraded community features a golf course and resort-style pool. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with built-in bookshelves, ceiling fans , computer desks and European-style cabinets.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
5 Units Available
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with updated appliances, wood-burning fireplaces, facilities for people with a disability, and pass-through bars. Close to the University of Texas at Arlington.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
7 Units Available
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1000 sqft
Near the intersection of I-30 and Highway 360, these affordable units include air conditioning, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and open floor plans. The property is pet friendly and includes a gym, tennis court, and pool.
